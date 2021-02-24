Indie Sales Vet Christine D’Souza Gelb Launches 2AM

Christine D’Souza Gelb, the veteran unbiased movie financing and gross sales govt, has launched a brand new manufacturing and administration enterprise with Killer Movies govt David Hinojosa and Kevin Rowe as founding companions.

Named 2AM, the venue brings collectively a trio of appreciable indie movie gamers and boasts backing from one of many area’s most premium manufacturers: A24.

The Oscar-winning studio behind titles like “Moonlight” and “Room,” in addition to the TV hit “Euphoria,” has invested within the full-service firm at an undisclosed share. 2AM will function independently, insiders stated, with no unique first look take care of the distributor.

Gelb left Endeavor Content material final summer time, the place she had risen to companion and served as a fixture in brokering a number of the most fun movies of the previous decade and a half — together with titles like Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell,” Ari Aster’s “Midsommar,” Kenneth Lonergan’s Oscar winner “Manchester by the Sea,” and Radha Clean’s “The Forty-Yr Previous Model.”

Hinojosa comes from Killer Movies, the place he’s spent the previous decade working alongside indie stalwarts Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler. His portfolio titles embrace Ethan Hawke’s “First Reformed,” “Nonetheless Alice,” “Carol,” “Vox Lux” and “Shirley.”

On the administration facet, Rowe’s boutique agency Elia joins the 2AM fold with high-profile shoppers together with Aster (whose field workplace hit “Hereditary” captivated Sundance and heralded a serious arrival), Janicza Bravo (“Zola,” “Lemon”) and playwright Jeremy O. Harris (“Slave Play”).

One other key rent is Zach Nutman, who comes from Neon the place he served on the acquisitions crew and, earlier than that, at Animal Kingdom as director of movie and TV improvement. Cameron Washington additionally joins as supervisor at 2AM, with a background in manufacturing. He most not too long ago served on Donald Glover and Hiro Murai’s “Guava Island,” and had a stint at Administration 360.

Previous to the formation of 2AM, Amelia Shugrue was promoted to supervisor after working with Rowe for numerous years supporting his shoppers. She joined him from the publicity crew at A24.

Inaugural 2AM shoppers embrace A.V. Rockwell (“Feathers”), Mary Bronstein (“You Received’t Miss Me”), Chris Makoto Yogi (this 12 months’s Sundance entry “I Was A Merely Man”), Meryam Joobeur (the Oscar-nominated brief “Brotherhood”), in addition to Keisha Rae Witherspoon and Jason Fitzroy Jeffers (“T”).

Information of the brand new company was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.