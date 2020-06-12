IndieSales to Highlight Marion Cotillard’s Docu At Cannes’ Market – Variety

“Greater Than Us,” the environment-themed documentary government produced by Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard and directed by Flore Vasseur, has been pre-sold by IndieSales to a number of main territories within the run to the Cannes digital Marché du Movie.

At the moment in post-production, “Greater Than Us” shall be pitched dwell by Cotillard, Vasseur and the 18-year-old Indonesian environmental activist Melati Wijsen who’s the docu’s protagonist, throughout Cannes’ on-line market on June 23. The speak, accessible solely to registered patrons, shall be moderated by CPH:DOX pageant director Tine Fischer and shall be adopted by a Q&A.

Indie Gross sales, which will even unveil unique first footage of the movie throughout Marché du Movie, has already inked offers with Koch Media (Germany), Maison 4:3 (Canada). Distribution in France shall be dealt with by Jour2Fête with a launch scheduled for December. Mars beforehand had French distribution rights.

In recent times, documentaries shedding mild on environmental points have gained grounds thanks to the help of high-profile expertise and have proven some theatrical potential. A driving power behind this docu, Cotillard mentioned that she’s “been concerned in environmental and social causes, preventing to increase consciousness for a extra equitable world… for greater than 20 years.”

In “Greater Than Us,” Vasseur (“Assembly Snowden”) follows Wijsen, who who has been lobbying her native authorities to ban the sale and distribution of plastic baggage on her island, Bali, for greater than six years. The documentary portrays Melati as she embarks on a journey to meet different younger leaders and younger activists primarily based around the globe to foster youth empowerment.

“Greater Than Us” is produced by well-established producers, Denis Carot at Elzévir Movies (“Marie’s Story,” “Dwelling”), Marion Cotillard’s outfit All You Want is Prod, together with Vasseur’s Massive Mom Productions.

IndieSales’ roster additionally contains “Ought to The Wind Drop,” the Armenian-French director Nora Martirosyan’s characteristic debut which is a part of Cannes’ 2020 Official Choice and ACID lineup.