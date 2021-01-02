Indigenous Corona vaccine Kovaxin gets expert committee approval after Kovishield, now eyes on DCGI

Bharat Biotech’s Coronavirus Vaccine Covaxin: The Subject Expert Committee of the Central Pharmaceutical Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) of India has recommended the approval of Bharat Biotech’s indigenous Kovid vaccine ‘Covaxine’ in emergency situations in India. Government sources gave this information Also Read – Corona virus vaccine will be available in UP on this day, Chief Minister Yogi gives big update

Please tell that CDSCO has been entrusted with the proposals related to vaccine in India. Earlier on Friday, its 10-member Subject Expert Committee approved the Emergency Use Authority of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine 'Covishield'. With this, it became the first such vaccine in India, which got the approval of the committee for emergency use.

Now the SEC's recommendations on 'Kovishield' and 'Kovaxin' have been sent to the Controller General of Pharmaceuticals of India (DCGI) to take a final decision.

Explain that SII had applied to the Drug Controller of India (DCGI) on December 6 for approval of the emergency use of the Oxford vaccine, while Bharat Biotech of Hyderabad on December 7 filed an application for the approval of the indigenously developed Kovacine vaccine. Had