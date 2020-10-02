Indigenous laser-powered anti-tank missile successfully test-fired, Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO

new Delhi: The indigenously developed laser-powered anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) was successfully tested once again on Thursday. It is capable of hitting long distances. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defense Research Development Organization (DRDO) for this successful achievement. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri 2020: DRDO Recruitment 2020: Vacancy left for DRDO for 10th pass, apply soon

It was tested in the KK range through the MBT tank Arjun in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Earlier, its trial has also been successful on drones. That test was done on 22 September. "It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation tests with the 120 mm rifle gun of the MBT Arjun," the ministry said.

The missile is developed in collaboration with DRDO's Ordnance Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) Pune, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) Pune and Instrument Research and Development Establishment (IRDE) Dehradun.