Indira Gandhi Birth Anniversary: ​​Read these 6 decisions of Indira… Who is the greatest leader of independent India?

Indira Gandhi Big Decisions that makes her the tallest leader… Operation Blue Star, Emergency, Pokhran Nuclear Test, 1971 War, Creation of Bangladesh, Nationalisation of Banks, Green Revolution: Today is the birthday of the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Had Ava been alive, she would have been 103 today. Indira Gandhi is considered one of the greatest leaders of independent India. She became the Prime Minister of the country a total of four times. He has the distinction of being the Prime Minister for the longest time. He took many such decisions during his tenure, about which history will always remember him. Because of these bold decisions, she is also called Iron Lady. However, he is also criticized for some of his decisions. Let us know about some important decisions of this late leader… Also Read – Indira Gandhi Birth Anniversary: ​​Sonia-Rahul pays tribute to late Prime Minister ‘Iron Lady’ Indira Gandhi’s 103rd birthday

Green Revolution

People of today’s generation may not know that when Indira Gandhi took over the reins of the country, that country was facing a serious problem of hunger. We did not have grains to feed our people. Then Indira Gandhi knocked on America’s door. He had asked for a PL 480 program from the US, but when he got help, he was very insulted. After this Indira decided that we will have to be self-dependent to deal with the problem of hunger. After this, he promoted the Green Revolution in the country and its results started appearing in no time. In states like Punjab and Haryana, anaja was produced in large quantities. Also Read – Purvanchal’s rebel leader Chandra Shekhar, who has sometimes rejected Indira Gandhi and sometimes Rajiv, know the story of young Turk reaching the chair of PM

Nationalization of Banks

Indira Gandhi took a big step. He nationalized 14 banks in the country on 19 July 1969. He did this through an ordinance. Until that date, all banks in the country were in private hands. Those times were proving to be a failure and public money was sinking. This decision of Indira is discussed till date. Also Read – PM Modi said on the anniversary of the Emergency- the country will never forget the people fighting for democracy

1971 war and creation of Bangladesh (1971 war and creation of Bangladesh)

The Indian subcontinent witnessed the leadership of Indira Gandhi in 1971. Indira took steps against the repression of the Pakistani army in erstwhile East Pakistan. He took this step without the flow of international pressure, especially US pressure. Due to this, India had to fight with Pakistan. As a result, Pakistan was split into two. Bangladesh emerged as an independent country. At that time, the whole world saw the example of Indira’s leadership and this bold decision.

Pokhran Nuclear Test of 1974 (1974)

India conducted its first nuclear test on September 7, 1974, under the leadership of Indira Gandhi. After the nuclear tests of neighboring country China in 1964, India too became compelled to become a nuclear power. For this reason, India, under the leadership of Indira Gandhi, underwent all international pressures and conducted the first nuclear test. After this, the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee conducted two more nuclear tests in 1998.

Emergency of 1975

The most disputed decision of Indira Gandhi was the Emergency of 1975. His decision is considered the worst decision of independent India. Indira Gandhi imposed emergency in the country on 25 June 1975 to suppress the growing anger against her in the country. The Emergency remained in force in the country till 21 March 1977. Because of this decision, Indira Gandhi became very unpopular and she lost in the 1977 general election.

Operation Blue Star

After the Emergency, the Janata Party government formed in the country could not last long and in 1980, once again Indira Gandhi returned to the power of the Center with full majority. At that time, terrorism in the country was at the peak. Among the Sikh terrorists, the Golden Temple of Amritsar was captured. After this, Indira Gandhi approved Operation Blue Star for the elimination of terrorists. About 500 civilians and 83 military personnel died in this military operation. Indira Gandhi had to pay the price of this decision for her life. Against this decision, his Sikh bodyguards fryed him with bullets on 31 October 1984.