Indira Gandhi Birth Anniversary: ​​Sonia-Rahul pays tribute to late Prime Minister ‘Iron Lady’ Indira Gandhi’s 103rd birthday

Indira Gandhi Birth Anniversary: Today is the birthday of the first woman Prime Minister of the country, Indira Gandhi. The whole country is remembering this Iron Lady. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the first woman Prime Minister of the country and an influential woman leader in the politics of the world, has left her indelible mark. Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi is a name that is called 'Iron Lady' due to her bold decisions and determination. Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former President Rahul Gandhi and many other senior leaders of the party paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the occasion of her 103rd birth anniversary and remembered her contribution to the security and development of the country.

Sonia reached the Indira Gandhi memorial site and paid tribute to the former Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi went to the 'Shakti Sthal' and offered flowers at the tomb of Indira Gandhi and said that the things taught by her grandmother constantly inspire her.

He tweeted, "A tribute to the birth anniversary of Smt. Indira Gandhiji, an efficient Prime Minister and power." The entire nation still exemplifies his impressive leadership, but I always remember him as my beloved grandmother. His teachings inspire me constantly. "

Senior party leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “Indira Gandhi was rich in strong, capable leadership and amazing management ability. During her tenure, India established new dimensions of development and gave a new identity to India’s image on the world stage.” Received Salutations to her on the birth anniversary of India’s first female Prime Minister Indira ji. “

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, reminiscing the former Prime Minister, tweeted, “On the birth anniversary of Mrs. Indira Gandhi, the first and only woman Prime Minister of India, called the Iron Woman of the world, with determination, courage and amazing ability.” Salutations to them.

He said, “Indira ji will always be remembered in the history of world politics for her talent and political fortitude.” Many other leaders of the party also paid tribute to Indira Gandhi.

The first woman Prime Minister of the country, Indira Gandhi, was born on 19 November 1917 in Prayagraj. She was the Prime Minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977. After this, in 1980 she again became the Prime Minister of the country. He was assassinated on 31 October 1984.

Born on November 19, 1917 under Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, the girl was named Indira by her grandfather Motilal Nehru and father also added Priyadarshini to her because of her beautiful appearance. Steely fresh Indira Gandhi took the reins of the country three times and four times in a row and she became the first and only woman Prime Minister of the country. She has also been in controversies about some of her decisions. The military action at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in June 1984 was one such step, which he had to pay for after losing his hands to his Sikh bodyguards.