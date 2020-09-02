Indo-China talks on Pangong Tso inconclusive, Indian Army strengthened

new Delhi: No solution has been reached in the military talks between India and China on Wednesday. Sources said that talks between the military officials of the two countries will continue. Tensions between the two countries have increased further following the recent incursions by Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops into Indian territory, which military talks are being held to eliminate. Also Read – The whole world has begun to unite against China: US Secretary of State Pompeo

The two countries have been engaged in negotiations for the past three days following provocative military antics by China in an attempt to change the status quo at Pangong Tso (lake) in eastern Ladakh. A senior government official said, "Brigade commander-level officers from both countries met in Chushul."

Explain that due to the recent developments, Indian troops have strengthened the hold on Reachin La, about 2.5 to 3 kilometers from Rejang La, to push the Chinese troops back.

The two countries are discussing after the latest developments in three controversial areas on the southern shore of Pangong Lake. India has raised concerns about increased Chinese deployment in areas surrounding the black top and helmet top. India has also asked China to completely withdraw its army deployment near Thakung base in Indian territory.

On 31 August, Chinese troops took provocative action, as Indian soldiers had earlier reached the high altitude areas to thwart the plans by the PLA to occupy the land.

On the night of 29 and 30 August, PLA soldiers violated the earlier consent. Earlier in the military talks held during the ongoing deadlock in eastern Ladakh, it was agreed that the army of any country would not go into the territory of the other and would not take provocative action.

In the Pangong lake area of ​​Ladakh on the night of 29-30 August, China has been struggling since the mouth of the Indian Army. The Chinese army has urged India to immediately reduce its army to reduce tension on the border. Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had rejected the Indian Army’s charge of changing the status quo near Pangong Lake.

India has asked China to completely withdraw its troops from Pangong Tso. But China has refused to move.

The armies of the two countries have been face to face on the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh for nearly four months. The deadlock between the two countries has not ended. Despite many levels of communication, there has been no success and the deadlock continues.

On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes in the Galvan valley. There were also reports of casualties of Chinese soldiers in this clash, but China has so far kept silence in this matter and has not clarified how many of its soldiers were killed.