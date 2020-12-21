Indo-Japan Samwad Conference: PM Modi told Japan- Build Buddhist library in India, we will provide resources

Indo-Japan Samwad Conference: A dialogue conference was held today between India-Japan. In this virtual conference, PM Modi (Narendra Modi) has offered to make Japan a big library of Buddhist texts in India, along with talking on many international issues. PM Modi said that resources will be made in the country for this. Also Read – ‘Let everyone play the plate during Mann Ki Baat’, farmer leaders said – will stop toll collection from December 25 to 27

At the Indo-Japan Dialogue Conference, PM Modi said that it will be happy to build a library of Buddhist literature and texts in India, for which adequate resources will be provided. He said that discussion on global development cannot be done only among a few countries, its scope should be broad. Also Read – Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day: PM Modi prayed at the gurdwara, said- I am blessed

I would like to propose the creation of a library of all such Buddhist literature and scriptures. We will be happy to create such a facility in India and will provide appropriate resources for it: PM Narendra Modi at 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference https://t.co/fH7tdPo8ii pic.twitter.com/nI0uc6N8FX Also Read – PM Modi said- Start getting benefits from new agricultural laws, industry promotes agricultural products – ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

PM Modi said that humanity should be at the center of our policies, we should maintain amicable co-existence with nature as the main foundation of our existence.

Prime Minister Modi told the conference that in the past, from imperialism to world wars, from the arms race to the space race, humanity has often taken the path of confrontation. Humanity should be at the center of our policies, as the main foundation of our existence, we should maintain amicable co-existence with nature.