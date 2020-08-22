Indo-Pak Border News: BSF kills 5 intruders on Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab

Indo-Pak Border News: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel piled 5 intruders in the early hours of Saturday at the Dal Border Outpost near the Indo-Pak Border in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab. A BSF official gave this information. He said that BSF personnel noticed suspicious activities at the Dal Border Outpost near the India-Pakistan border, after which they opened fire around 4:45 am. He said that 5 bodies have been recovered and a search operation is on. Identification of dead bodies has not been done yet. Also Read – Rakesh Asthana, former Special Director of CBI appointed as new DG of BSF

Alert troops of 103 battalion of BSF noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating International Border along Tarn Taran, Punjab.Upon being challenged to stop, intruders fired upon BSF troops who retaliated in self-defense. Resultantly, 5 intruders were shot. Search ops on: BSF pic.twitter.com/6PhA4mY6RC

– ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

It was told by BSF that the soldiers tried to stop the intruders, but they started firing. After this, BSF jawans also retaliated and five intruders were killed in it. Search operation in progress.

Let us know that terrorists are constantly sent to India from across the border. Due to the promptness of the army, every time the water goes back on the plans of the terrorist organizations. In the past few times, in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have thwarted many attempts to infiltrate.