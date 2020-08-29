Indonesian Film Franchise ‘Satria Dewa’ Begins Shooting

A franchise-full of folklore-inspired superhero films, that represent Indonesia’s most bold movie mission thus far, has lastly begun manufacturing. Stringent well being precautions are being utilized because the coronavirus outbreak continues to be rampant and devastating the nation.

“Satria Dewa: Gatotkaca,” is the primary of eight films branded beneath the Satria Dewa Superhero Universe produced by Rene Ishak and veteran Celerina Judisari by means of their Satria Dewa Studios. Hong Kong-based veteran Mike Leeder (“The Raid,” the “Ip Man” franchise, “Chasing the Dragon,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) serves as affiliate producer.

Filming started on Aug. 6 after a two-month delay due to COVID-19, which has contaminated 163,000 individuals and claimed 7,064 lives in Indonesia. Lensing is predicted to proceed for 45 days till mid-September.

Ishak informed Selection that the manufacturing needed to observe strict precautions to get the cameras rolling. Forged and crew needed to endure two weeks of quarantine on location earlier than capturing commenced, though nearly all of capturing takes place in closed-set areas and studios. Moreover mask-wearing, day by day physique temperature checks and social distancing off-screen, swab assessments are additionally carried out on a weekly foundation.

The Satria Dewa universe collection attracts on Indonesian folklore concepts that may be traced again greater than 700 years. However the motion is ready within the present-day so as to create a wider enchantment, and one which goes additional than Indonesia.

The film is slated for a theatrical launch in Indonesia in summer time 2021 adopted by a global launch.

The primary film “Gatotkaca” is predicted to value $4-$5 million, a big funds for an Indonesian film. It’s directed by Hanung Bramantyo (“Brownies,” “Get Married”), scripted by Rahabi Mandra (“Night time Bus”), and stars Indonesian idol Rizky Nazar (“Danur 3,” “The Manner I Love You”) as Yuda, a younger man with superpowers.

It additionally entails Cecep-Arif Rahman and Yayan Ruhiyan, each recognized to worldwide audiences by means of their roles in motion franchise films “John Wick 3” and “The Raid,” with Ruhian additionally having appeared in “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Pressure Awakens.”

The size will proceed to develop because the collection develops, Ishak stated. The collection might be diversify into animation, e-sports, cellular video games, merchandise and licensing.