Indore Rain Update: The situation in Indore worsens due to rain, many areas submerged in water, 39-year record broken

Indore: The heavy rains for the last 24 hours in Indore (Indore), called the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh), broke the 39-year record on Saturday. Due to continuous heavy rains, many areas of the city were flooded and life was disturbed. Meteorological Department scientist Amitesh Yadav said that between 08:30 am Friday to 08:30 am, the city recorded 263.4 millimeters (10.37 in) of rain (263 mm Rainfall recorded at Indore). Also Read – Weather Update Report: Weather will be pleasant again with rain today, know what is the forecast of IMD

He said, “Earlier on August 10, 1981, 212.6 millimeters (8.37 in) of rain was recorded in the city on 24 August 1981. This record is now gone. ” In the wake of heavy rains, the top officials of the administration and police took the ground since early Saturday and started the process of taking the people trapped in the lower settlements to safe places. Also Read – Another MP of Corona positive, so far 7 members of cabinet including CM infected

Madhya Pradesh: Incessant rainfall induces severe waterlogging in parts of Indore. pic.twitter.com/RwJisQcQnq Also Read – Heavy rain alert in these 33 districts of Madhya Pradesh, rain in many areas, river-drain – ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

People of many areas of Shire are putting pictures of rainwater flooding their homes on social media. Traffic was severely affected due to the submerging of most of the major roads of the city. Water was also seen in the premises of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) office at Regal intersection.

Eyewitnesses said that after heavy rains, two wards of the basement of Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) were flooded. MYH is one of the largest government hospitals in the state. MYH Superintendent PS Thakur said, “After the flooding of the Sahara ward (prison of destitute patients) and the jail ward (prisoners’ ward) at Talghar, the patients admitted in these have been shifted to the fourth floor of the hospital.”