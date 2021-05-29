Indori Ishq (MX Participant) Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Indori Ishq is the Indian internet collection. This collection is directed via Samit Kakkad. It stars Ritvik Sahore, Vedika Bhandari, Aashay Kulkarni, Dheer Hira, Donna Munshi amongst many others. The primary trailer of the collection was once launched on 28 Might 2021.

Identify Indori Ishq
Major Solid Ritvik Sahore
Vedika Bhandari
Aashay Kulkarni
Dheer Hira
Donna Munshi
Style Romance
Director Samit Kakkad
Manufacturer Harsh Dave
Tale and Screenplay No longer To be had
Editor No longer To be had
DoP Vijay Mishra
Casting Director Rohan Mapuskar
Sound Dressmaker Anmol Bhave
Manufacturing Space Dream International Motion pictures

Solid

The entire forged of internet collection Indori Ishq :

Ritvik Sahore

As : Kunal

Vedika Bhandari

As : Tara

Aashay Kulkarni

Dheer Hira

Donna Munshi

Tithi Raaj

Meera Joshi

Omkar Nautiyal

Deepti Devi

Free up Date And Availability

Indori Ishq will probably be unlock on MX Participant on 10 June 2021. It may be circulate freely at the platform. Different data associated with the display is given beneath.

To be had On MX Participant
Overall Episode No longer To be had
Operating Time No longer To be had
Launched Date 10 June 2021
Language Hindi
Subtitle English
Filming Location Indore, Madhya Pradesh
Nation India

Trailer

Indori Ishq | Official Trailer | MX Original Series | MX Player

When you’ve got extra information about the internet collection Indori Ishq, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

