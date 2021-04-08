Indra and Erlina Suharjono Launch I.E. Entertainment Venture in Asia

Indra and Erlina Suharjono, two veterans of the Southeast Asian movie business scene, have launched new company enterprise I.E. Entertainment.

The brand new firm shall be concerned with growing, producing, advertising and marketing and distributing the subsequent era of Asian movie and tv. It would work with Asian filmmakers and manufacturing studios to create recent slates that talk to shifting tastes and audiences, and will deal with licensing and merchandising for live-action and animation content material.

The brand new firm debuts by selecting up unique distribution and remake rights to the long-lasting Cathay-Keris Movies’ Chinese language and Malay libraries managed by one-time main studio Cathay Group. These embrace 166 Chinese language-language titles and 91 Malay titles from the Fifties and Sixties, thought-about the golden age of Singapore cinema. All titles have been restored and archived in Hong Kong and Singapore.

The primary two Cathay-Keris properties being re-developed into modern options are “Solar, Moon and Star Half 1 & 2” (1961) and “The Best Civil Conflict On Earth” (1961) trilogy.

“Solar Moon and Star” was directed by Evan Yang and starred Julie Yeh Feng, Grace Chang and Chang Yang as three girls who all fall for a similar man. Pitched as Hong Kong’s reply to “Gone With the Wind” the movie leads all three girls to the battlefields of WWII and gained the very best drama movie prize on the first Golden Horse awards.

Involving two tailors, “Civil Conflict” is a comedy depicting the tradition conflict between Cantonese talking Hong Kongers and Mandarin audio system emigrating from Shanghai. It was directed by Wong Tin-lam and written and produced by Stephen Soong. “The Best Marriage ceremony On Earth” and “The Best Love Affair On Earth” full the movie collection.

“Solar Moon and Star” romantic epic from 1961 and winner of the primary Golden Horse movie prize.

Cathay Group

“(Choosing up the catalogs) opens up numerous alternatives to make use of tried and examined profitable tales to be up to date and tailored to go well with native audiences in numerous nations,” stated I.E. Entertainment co-founder Indra Suharjono.

“The final 5 years, the actual winners throughout the Asian continent have largely been native releases. And there are extra homegrown abilities and tales in Asia that we may faucet,” stated Erlina Suharjono. “I hope by bringing Asian tales and tradition to the remainder of the world, it helps in no matter option to stymie the prejudices in opposition to Asians.”

Indra Suharjono is at present the senior media advisor to Thailand’s JKN International Media. She was beforehand CEO of Subsequent Animation Studio from 2015-2018, and earlier than that spent a decade with Viacom Worldwide Media Networks Asia, together with as EVP and MD, Asia, and 12 years at TimeWarner with roles at Warner Bros. Footage Worldwide, Warner Bros. Shopper Merchandise, and Turner Entertainment Networks Asia.

Erlina Suharjono has had two stints at Warner Bros. in Asia totaling some 24 years. Roles there have included EVP Asia distribution and MD of China and Hong Kong, and was the CineaAsia distributor of the 12 months in 2007. She has additionally acquired native content material for the studio and overseen licensing of Warner Bros. Footage’ theatrical rights to Cambodia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.

Each Indra and Erlina Suharjono have labored at Cathay Group at completely different occasions. “Indra and Erlina are previous pals of over 40 years. They’re stalwarts of the business, and I’m more than happy to be working with them once more,” stated Choo Meileen, director of Cathay Group.