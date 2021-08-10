Indraja Shankar Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Indraja Shankar Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Indraja Shankar is the daughter of comic became actor Robo Shankar. She made her debut in director Atlee’s much-acclaimed Tamil movie Bigil (2019). Indraja performed a outstanding function within the 2021 Telugu film Paagal. She performs along Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj.

Indraja Shankar Biography

Identify Indraja Shankar
Actual Identify Indraja Shankar
Nickname Indraja
Occupation Actress
Date of Start But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Robo Shankar
Mom: Priyanka Shankar
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Kids NA
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification But to be up to date
College But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Track and Dance
Start Position But to be up to date
Native land But to be up to date
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Indraja Shankar’s Respectable Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indraja_sankar17/

Attention-grabbing details about Indraja Shankar

  • Indraja likes to make TikTok movies.
  • She is a superb Bharatanatyam dancer.
  • Indraja is a huge fan of mythical Kollywood actor Ajith Kumar.
  • She is a foodie who likes to consume fried rice.

Motion pictures Listing

  • Bigil Tamil movie – 2019 (Position: Soccer Participant)
  • Paagal Telugu Film – 2021

Indraja Shankar Photographs

Take a look at the newest pictures of Indraja Robo Shankar,

