Indraja Shankar Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Indraja Shankar is the daughter of comic became actor Robo Shankar. She made her debut in director Atlee’s much-acclaimed Tamil movie Bigil (2019). Indraja performed a outstanding function within the 2021 Telugu film Paagal. She performs along Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj.
Indraja Shankar Biography
|Identify
|Indraja Shankar
|Actual Identify
|Indraja Shankar
|Nickname
|Indraja
|Occupation
|Actress
|Date of Start
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Robo Shankar
Mom: Priyanka Shankar
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Kids
|NA
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be up to date
|College
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Track and Dance
|Start Position
|But to be up to date
|Native land
|But to be up to date
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Indraja Shankar’s Respectable Social Profiles
Fb: But to be up to date
Twitter: But to be up to date
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indraja_sankar17/
Attention-grabbing details about Indraja Shankar
- Indraja likes to make TikTok movies.
- She is a superb Bharatanatyam dancer.
- Indraja is a huge fan of mythical Kollywood actor Ajith Kumar.
- She is a foodie who likes to consume fried rice.
Motion pictures Listing
- Bigil Tamil movie – 2019 (Position: Soccer Participant)
- Paagal Telugu Film – 2021
