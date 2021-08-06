INDUS Closes New Revolving Credit score Facility

NEW YORK, August 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INDUS Realty Accept as true with, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS” or the “Corporate”), a US-based commercial/logistics REIT, these days introduced that INDUS, as mum or dad guarantor, INDUS RT, LP, as borrower, and likely subsidiaries of INDUS RT, LP as guarantors, have entered right into a secured revolving credit score facility of as much as $100 million (the “New Credit score Facility”), changing each the Corporate’s former revolving credit score facility and the purchase credit score facility, totaling $50 million and scheduled to run out on September 30, 2021. The New Credit score Facility has a time period of 3 years with two one-year extensions on the possibility of the Corporate. The brand new credit score facility additionally contains an uncommitted incremental facility, permitting the brand new credit score facility to be greater to a complete of $250 million. Loans beneath the New Credit score Facility will endure pastime matter to a pricing desk for adjustments within the Corporate’s general leverage. In response to the Corporate’s present leverage, the preliminary annual rate of interest beneath the New Credit score Facility is one-month LIBOR plus 1.20% in comparison to one-month LIBOR plus 2.50% and one-month LIBOR plus 2.75% beneath its earlier revolving credit score. line and acquisition credit score line, respectively.

“This facility supplies the corporate with considerable liquidity and versatility as we proceed to increase our commercial/logistics portfolio,” mentioned Michael Gamzon, President and Leader Govt Officer. “We’re happy to seriously cut back our borrowing prices from our earlier amenities, along with migrating from a mortgage-backed construction to a collateral construction. We stay dedicated to rising our unencumbered commercial/logistics portfolio and thank all our current and new credit score companions for his or her robust give a boost to of our imaginative and prescient and for his or her credit score commitments to INDUS.”



JPMorgan Chase Financial institution, NA and Citibank, NA had been the Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint E-book Runners, with JPMorgan Chase Financial institution, NA as administrative agent, and Citibank, NA as syndication agent. BMO Harris Financial institution, NA, KeyBank Nationwide Affiliation and Morgan Stanley Senior Investment, Inc. additionally participated within the new credit score facility.

About INDUS

INDUS is an actual property corporate basically engaged within the building, acquisition, control and condominium of commercial/logistics actual property. As of August 5, 2021, INDUS owns 43 constructions totaling roughly 5.3 million sq. ft (together with 33 commercial/logistics constructions totaling roughly 4.9 million sq. ft) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida, along with greater than 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

