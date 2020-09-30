Industrial Media CEO Eli Holzman on Unscripted TV Demand

Eli Holzman, a veteran actuality TV producer, used to joke that his firm’s specialty was turning out “actually good reveals which can be actually arduous to make that no one watches.”

However then got here the streaming increase. Now, as Holzman tells Selection podcast Strictly Enterprise, there may be seemingly insatiable demand for reveals that might have been powerful sells up to now. He cited Netflix’s sleeper hit “Indian Matchmaking” as a main instance.

“We thought, ‘Right here’s one other good present we’ve made that folks won’t ever see,’” Holzman says. However Netflix’s wizardry with algorithm-driven suggestions helped put the present on a pedestal after its July debut. “A blessing of the streaming period has been that issues are a bit extra discoverable and shareable.”

Holzman, at current, is CEO of Industrial Media, a group of impartial manufacturing banners that collectively have greater than 60 collection working throughout two dozen-plus networks.

Amid all of the uncertainty of this yr, one fixed has been a rising want throughout many shops for reveals that may be rotated rapidly to fill gaps in community lineups. Holzman notes that Industrial’s unscripted Selena Gomez-led cooking present “Selena + Chef” for HBO Max was offered, shot and produced inside three months — and has been renewed for a second season.

“Our enterprise is booming,” he says. “We’re going to do higher in 2020 than we thought we might earlier than we knew concerning the pandemic.”

Industrial Media was shaped in 2018 out of the remnants of Core Media Group, after a protracted slog via chapter reorganization. Industrial is primarily owned by non-public fairness companies Crestview Companions, BlackRock Capital and UTA. The corporate’s holdings embrace 19 Leisure, which nonetheless owns a bit of the “American Idol” franchise, and Sharp Leisure, dwelling of “90-Day Fiance.”

Working for personal fairness homeowners after years of coping with media conglomerates akin to Disney and ViacomCBS is a change for Holzman. It took him just a little time to heat as much as the thought when the provide to promote his then-fledgling Mental Property Corp. got here alongside. At first, Holzman turned them down flat.

“They took that as us enjoying arduous to get. The deal stored getting higher and higher,” Holzman says. However as he thought concerning the choices that he’d have with extra capital at his disposal, the wheels started to show in his head. “All of a sudden, we went from actually resisting to appreciating that we may construct one thing higher and do a greater job.”

