Industrial park to be built in PM Narendra Modi’s Parliamentary constituency and Yogi’s stronghold, know where places will be developed

Lucknow: Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the industrial park will be set up in Gorakhpur, the city of Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi. Similar parks will also be built in Agra, Kanpur, Moradabad and Azamgarh. What will be the size of the park, will it be for only one or more industries, it will depend on the demand of entrepreneurs of the district concerned. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath believes that by connecting this tradition with technology and providing basic facilities to the concerned entrepreneurs, employment opportunities will increase at the local level, production capacity will increase. Due to better quality of products, they will get reasonable prices in the market and the chances of export will also increase. For this purpose, the government has also introduced a new MSME policy in 2017. Also, a district one product plan ODOP in January 2018 to promote local crafts and handicrafts. Industrial Park is also a link to promote it.

The districts selected for industrial parks have a rich tradition of traditional industries. In recent years, the number and business of these units increased, but in an unplanned manner. These units are scattered. With the expansion of cities, clusters of several units have come to the center of the city and become a problem for the environment. The way most people work is traditional. Electricity, drainage, parking, godowns, command facility centers, common allotment treatment plants and other basic problems are all the same everywhere. All these problems will be solved in Industrial Park.

For example, handloom, stitched clothes are food processing and terracotta units in Gorakhpur. Some of these units are located in Industrial Estate Gorakhnath, some in Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority, GIDA and adjoining Hariharpur and Khajni in Sahjanwa and some in Barhalganj on the southern border of the district headquarters. The units of food processing, textiles and terracotta alone employ more than 5,000 people.

Similarly, eight blocks of Varanasi, famous for their silk sarees and other silk products around the world, have silk yarn and products manufacturing units. Most of these units are in Chandanpur and Shivpuri. More than 30 thousand people get employment in these units. The total export of these products was Rs 160 crore in 2016, which increased to 260 crore in 2019. During this period, the total business increased from Rs 2700 crore to Rs 4500 crore. The park will solve these problems. Similarly, there are about 2000 units of textile and stitched fabrics in Mubarakpur, Jeyanpur and Jahanganj of Azamgarh. Their annual turnover is Rs 50 crore. There are proposals to build parks in brass city Moradabad, Kanpur and Agra famous for the leather industry.

Additional Chief Secretary Micro, Small and Medium Industries Navneet Sehgal said that according to the needs of the industries concerned in these parks, all those facilities will be available such as banks, hotels, post offices, couriers, shopping centers, hospitals and schools which are usually in a township. Occur. Apart from these, cradle houses according to the needs of entrepreneurs and workers, housing for workers, parking of large and small vehicles, boring, common allotment treatment plants, solid waste management, drainage, 24-hour power, common facility centers, raw and finished goods. Warehouses etc. will also be available.