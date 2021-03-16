Industry Groups Call for Elimination of ‘Archaic’ Publishing Provision

Whereas it was introduced in the course of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, the formation of the Recording Academy’s Songwriters and Composers Wing was not performed in secret, and the Songwriters of North America, the Black Music Motion Coalition, the Music Artists Coalition and the 100 Percenters responded rapidly with an open letter to the brand new group calling on it to get rid of the Minimal Supply and Launch Dedication (MDRC) requirement in music-publishing offers. It follows in full under.

Gentlepersons: On behalf of our respective members and the songwriter and composer communities, we want to lengthen our sincerest thanks and congratulations to the Recording Academy on the institution of the brand new Songwriters and Composers Wing. It is a vital and welcome step towards supporting us within the combat to assist songwriters and composers obtain the popularity and truthful therapy they dearly deserve.

As , the work of songwriters and composers will not be solely the spine of our business; it’s the soundtrack to our lives. Regardless of the pivotal position performed by songwriters and composers, they’ve too usually been an afterthought within the music business. As such, the Recording Academy’s efforts to ascertain this new arm should be applauded. We welcome you and hope you’ll be part of us within the ongoing combat for fairer therapy and pay for songwriters and composers within the new digital music ecosystem.

As a primary collective effort with the Songwriters and Composers Wing of the Recording Academy, we’re asking you to hitch us in our marketing campaign in direction of the swift and complete elimination of the Minimal Supply and Launch Dedication (MDRC) requirement. As Tiffany Pink, Grammy award-winning songwriter and founder of the non-profit The 100 Percenters, has identified, this archaic provision retains hundreds of songwriters and composers locked into oppressive, unending publishing offers. This vital change should apply to all publishing offers going ahead, in addition to retroactively.

We applaud these publishing firms which have already been leaders within the modernization of music publishing agreements and have dedicated themselves to the elimination of the MDRC from present offers, together with, however not restricted to, Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell, Common, and BMG however it’s previous time for all their JV companions and all different publishers to comply with their instance.

The music business is evolving, and we sit up for working with this new wing of the Recording Academy to make sure that songwriters and composers aren’t taken benefit of any longer, however as a substitute are handled with the respect they deserve. We’re at your disposal to lend no matter help we will in your newly-organized efforts within the combat for the truthful therapy of songwriters and composers.

Sincerely,

Michelle Lewis

Govt Director

Songwriters of North America (SONA)

Susan Genco

Board Member

Music Artists Coalition (MAC)

Binta Brown

Willie “Prophet” Stiggers

Co-Chairmen

Black Music Motion Coalition (BMAC)

Tiffany Pink

Founder

The 100 Percenter