Industry Information | WinWire Identified In 2021 Microsoft Spouse Of The 12 months Awards For Healthcare As Neatly As Cloud Utility Modernization | LatestLY

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): WinWire Applied sciences, (WinWire) a data-driven virtual engineering corporate, these days proudly introduced it’s been known as a finalist in two classes – Healthcare Spouse of the 12 months Award for our area wisdom and technical acumen and Cloud Utility Modernization Spouse of the 12 months Award for our complicated experience — within the extremely coveted, intensively aggressive Microsoft Spouse of the 12 months Awards 2021.

The corporate was once commemorated amongst a world box of best Microsoft companions for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of purchaser answers according to Microsoft era.

“We’re extremely joyful to be known by way of Microsoft for this prestigious honor. The Microsoft Spouse of the 12 months award illustrates what may also be accomplished when an organization, like WinWire, makes a speciality of its goal. Our core values push us to be hooked in to our shoppers’ good fortune and allow them to forge new paths and disrupt established industries. By way of running intently with our shoppers, in combination we no longer simplest effectively deployed and leveraged Microsoft era however extra importantly, empowered different like-minded purpose-driven companies to switch lives — and the arena — for the easier. I wish to recognize our groups at WinWire who surely means on a daily basis with goal and to our shoppers for trusting us to deliver our best possible to each and every engagement,” says Ashu Goel, CEO at WinWire.

The Microsoft Spouse of the 12 months Awards acknowledge companions that experience evolved and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based answers all the way through the previous yr. The awards have been categorised in more than a few classes, with honorees selected from a collection of greater than 4,400 nominations from companies in additional than 100 nations international. WinWire was once known for offering exceptional answers and products and services in Healthcare and Modernizing Programs.

“I’m commemorated to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Spouse of the 12 months Awards,” mentioned Rodney Clark, company vp, World Spouse Answers, Channel Gross sales and Channel Leader, Microsoft. “Those exceptional companions have displayed a deep dedication to construction world-class answers for patrons–from cloud-to-edge–and constitute one of the vital best possible and brightest our ecosystem has to supply.”

