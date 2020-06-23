Industry Representatives Vote On Best Teams, Solo Artists, Rising Stars, And More

Korean leisure businesses have shared their opinions on who stands out within the business proper now!

To have a good time the 35th anniversary of its founding, Sports activities Seoul held a survey from June Three to 14 with representatives from 50 completely different businesses to listen to their opinions on which teams, administration firms, producers, and extra are at the moment making a reputation for themselves.

Sports activities Seoul surveyed the next 50 leisure company representatives:

Kwon Chang Hyun (Musik Okay Leisure), Kim Kyung Min (DSP Leisure), Kim Myung Hoon (nhemg Leisure), Kim Min Solar (rrr Leisure), Kim Sang Ho (JYP Leisure), Kim Yeon Soo (Pledis Leisure), Kim Ji Gained (SM Leisure), Kim Ji Hong (Woollim Leisure), Kim Jin Woo (RBW Leisure), Kim Hyung Gook (Label SJ), Kim Hee Solar (220 Leisure), Nam Gyu Seok (Nextar Leisure), Nam Search engine optimisation Woo (Model New Music), Noh Younger Yeol (Amoeba Tradition), Ryu Ho Gained, MAKEUS Leisure, Park Gyu Heon (PocketDol Studio), Park Se Jin (Polaris Leisure), Park Younger Eok (Million Market), Bang Jae Hyuk (KQ Leisure), Search engine optimisation Hyun Gyu (Completely satisfied Robotic File), Search engine optimisation Hyun Joo (Starship Leisure), Shin Dong Ik (Magic Strawberry Sound), Shin Min Kyung (T.O.P Media), Woo Chung Rim (Fantagio Music), Yoon Younger Ro (Cre.ker Leisure), Yoon Ji min (H1GHR Music), Lee Sang Chul (Lengthy Play Music), Lee Yong Geol (HOW Leisure), Lee Yong Hwan (The Black Label), Lee Eung Yong (Maroo Leisure), Lee Jong Hyun (Blockberry Artistic), Lee Joo Seob (MHN Leisure), Lee Joo Gained (Happyface Leisure), Lee Joon Sung (Supply Music), Lee Gained Min (WM Leisure), Lee Hyung Jin (MLD Leisure), Jeon Seung Hwi (Dice Leisure, Jeon Hong Joon (StarCrew Ent), Jung Jin Ho (Large Hit Leisure), Jo Sung Wan (FNC Leisure), Jo Younger Chul (Mystic Story), Jo Woo Younger (YG Leisure), Jo Yoo Myung (Swing Leisure), Choi Sung Pil (Play M Leisure), Choi Seung Yong (RD Leisure), Tiger JK (FeelGhood Music), Han Jung Soo (MILES Leisure), Hwang Sang Hoon (C9 Leisure), Hwang Jung Moon (MAJOR9), Kang Tae Gyu (music critic).

Every particular person was requested to select their prime three in every class, with three factors given to their prime decide, two factors given to their second decide, and one level given to their third decide. The full rating in every class was 300 factors, with the utmost rating one candidate may get being 150 factors.

Take a look at their responses to the classes beneath:

“Energy folks” who transfer the business

BTS (68 factors) SM Leisure producer Lee Soo Man (58 factors) Large Hit Leisure chairman Bang Si Hyuk (47 factors) JYP Leisure’s producer Park Jin Younger (23 factors) IU (18 factors)

Best Okay-pop producer

Large Hit Leisure chairman Bang Si Hyuk (101 factors) SM Leisure producer Lee Soo Man (65 factors) JYP Leisure producer Park Jin Younger (37 factors) Block B’s Zico, Teddy (11 factors every)

Best boy group

BTS (141 factors) EXO (53 factors) SEVENTEEN (25 factors) NCT (17 factors) BIGBANG (9 factors) MONSTA X (7 factors)

Best woman group

TWICE (111 factors) BLACKPINK (69 factors) Purple Velvet (24 factors) Oh My Woman (13 factors) IZ*ONE (11 factors) (G)I-DLE (10 factors)

Best male solo artist

Block B’s Zico (71 factors) Rain (38 factors) Paul Kim (23 factors) EXO’s Baekhyun, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon (16 factors every) Park Hyo Shin, Busker Busker’s Jang Beom June, Lim Younger Woong (14 factors every)

Best feminine solo artist

IU (115 factors) Women’ Technology’s Taeyeon (52 factors) Chungha (38 factors) Heize (21 factors) Sunmi (17 factors) Lee Hyori (11 factors)

Best rising star (can embrace teams that haven’t debuted but)

TXT (60 factors) ITZY (43 factors) SM rookie woman group (13 factors) CRAVITY, TREASURE, ATEEZ (7 factors every)

Best Okay-pop administration firm

SM Leisure (98 factors) Large Hit Leisure (83 factors) JYP Leisure (48 factors) YG Leisure (eight factors)

The company representatives have been additionally requested how they’ve been coping with the adjustments they’ve needed to undergo as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. One consultant said, “Our concert events have been canceled and album promotional actions are troublesome as properly. We’ve been persevering with actions by ‘on-tact’ channels, however I believe it will assist to get further help to lease venues or produce bigger scale content material.” One other particular person said, “The business is dealing with many losses, particularly small and medium-sized businesses. In comparison with bigger businesses, there are limits to the scope of commercial and actions we are able to do, and we don’t have programs set in place for on-line concert events, so we hope the federal government will assist present a sensible help system.”

The representatives additionally mentioned how there’s a have to set business requirements for prices in relation to utilizing on-line platforms. One particular person famous, “As digital music and on-line concert events proceed to take up a much bigger portion of our revenues, there’s a have to set higher requirements for cheap revenue division for on-line content material. At the moment, distribution firms and platforms take an excessive amount of of the income.” There have been additionally hopes that the federal government would assist help the institution of world on-line festivals and different on-line promotional actions.

Though many issues have modified, the representatives have been cautiously optimistic that occasions would slowly resume so long as social distancing and different well being measures have been upheld. One consultant said, “Though it’s unhappy that there are much less alternatives for artists and followers to satisfy in particular person, the warning we’re at the moment taking is the precise factor to do as that is an emergency state of affairs. I hope that many individuals within the business will come collectively to give you varied methods through which followers and artists can proceed to attach by ‘on-tact’ routes.”

