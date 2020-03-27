Industry super funds ask for government help amid fears of mass Covid-19 withdrawals

Laws allowing individuals who lose their job as a result of of the coronavirus catastrophe to withdraw money early would possibly value price range higher than $30bn

Superannuation price range have requested the federal government for taxpayer backing to help them meet withdrawals through individuals with out being pressured to advertise belongings, as a result of the coronavirus catastrophe sparks some of the worst sharemarket routs to date 100 years.

Nonetheless property acknowledged that up to now the treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, has rebuffed the proposal for a “liquidity backstop facility” designed to offer protection to price range from taking heavy losses as a result of of quite a few of us retreating money consequently of they’ve misplaced their jobs as a result of of govt restrictions.

Proceed learning…

