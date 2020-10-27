Industry trailer teases “no rest for the depraved” in upcoming BBC drama

The BBC has launched a full-length trailer for new funding banking drama Industry, teasing lengthy workplace hours, extreme partying and tens of millions of kilos at stake for workers at fictional buying and selling agency Pierpoint & Co.

The brand new BBC Two drama, written by first-time creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, follows a bunch of younger graduates as they compete for a restricted variety of everlasting positions at a number one London-based worldwide funding financial institution.

In the trailer, we meet the impressionable newbies who’re advised by their new administration to “make themselves dispensable”, earlier than they attempt to get used to the stress cooker atmosphere of Pierpoint & Co, doing the espresso run for higher-ups and dealing all evening – with considered one of the graduates noticed napping in a bathroom stall.

We additionally see the different facet to finance – the extreme partying and excessive stress-relief. “Nothing good ever occurs previous 2am,” we hear one banker saying, earlier than one other replies: “All the pieces good occurs previous two am.”

Mhya’la Herrold (The Tattooed Coronary heart) stars in the sequence as outsider Harper Stern, a gifted younger graduate from upstate New York, whereas the likes of Marisa Abela (Cobra), Harry Lawtey (Marcella), David Jonsson (Deep State), Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer) and Freya Mavor (The ABC Murders) additionally characteristic in the solid.

They’re joined on display by Conor MacNeill (Dying and Nightingales), Will Tudor (Recreation of Thrones), Ken Leung (Marvel’s Inhumans) and Priyanga Burford (Press).

The BBC launched a teaser trailer for the upcoming drama in September, which noticed the graduates emerse themselves in the firm tradition, “outlined as a lot by intercourse, medication and ego as it’s by offers and dividends”.

Industry might be coming to BBC Two in November.