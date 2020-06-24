Industry Veteran Bob Osher Departs as Miramax Chief Operating Officer – Variety

Bob Osher is leaving his Miramax posts as chief working officer and normal counsel after taking part in a big position in securing and shutting the $375 million deal for ViacomCBS and Paramount to purchase 49% of the corporate.

Osher had joined Miramax in 2018 after main Sony’s digital division for seven years as president of Sony Photos Digital Productions.

“We’re grateful for the integral position Bob has performed in advancing the corporate’s dedication to nice storytelling and progressive tv and movie initiatives,” mentioned Miramax CEO Invoice Block. “Bob helped lay the groundwork and performed a key position in reaching the completion of our strategic partnership with ViacomCBS/ Paramount, which is able to create distinctive new alternatives for collaborations and new worth from our in depth library of award-winning movie and tv content material.”

The deal gave ViacomCBS/Paramount entry to almost 800 titles together with “Pulp Fiction,” “Shakespeare in Love” and “Good Will Looking.” BeIN retains a 51% stake within the firm, which it acquired in 2016.

Miramax was based in 1979 by Bob and Harvey Weinstein and offered to the Walt Disney Firm in 1993 — by which era, it had reworked the impartial movie scene by producing such titles as “Intercourse, Lies, and Videotape” and “The Crying Recreation.” Miramax’s property have been acquired from Disney in 2010 by Filmyard Holdings, consisting of Colony Capital, Tutor-Saliba Company, and Qatar Funding Authority.

The businesses introduced in April that Paramount Photos has entered into an unique, long-term distribution settlement for Miramax’s movie library; and an unique, long-term first-look settlement permitting Paramount Photos to develop, produce, finance and distribute new movie and tv initiatives primarily based on Miramax titles.

“I couldn’t be extra grateful for the time I’ve spent at Miramax,” Osher mentioned. “It was an honor contributing to the efforts made behind our partnership with ViacomCBS/Paramount, integrating top-of-the-line assets and expertise, which is able to in the end outline this new chapter of Miramax and the various successes to come back.”