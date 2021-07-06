Induvadana Film (2021) | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Free up Date

Induvadana Film (2021) | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Free up Date

Induvadana is an upcoming Telugu film starring Varun Sandesh and Farnaz Shetty because the lead characters. Directed via MSR, the periodic movie was once bankrolled via Smt. Madhavi Adurti. The intimate first glance poster of the movie that includes Varun Sandesh with no blouse is going viral on the web. He was once noticed hugging actress Farnaz Shetty who wears just a saree.

Jeedigunta Varun Sandesh was once remaining noticed Telugu truth TV display Bigg Boss 3 as a contestent. Farnaz Setti performs the nature of Indu within the movie. The makers are deliberate for the theatrical free up. It’s slated to be launched this 12 months August 2021.

Induvadana Film 2021 Main points

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Director MSR
Manufacturer Smt. Madhavi Adurti
Style Drama
Script author, Screenplay Satish Aketi
Starring Varun Sandesh and Farnaz Shetty
Song Shiva Kakani
Editor Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao
Cinematographer B Murali Krishna
Manufacturing Corporate Sri Balaji Footage
Free up date 2021
Language Telugu

[/su_table]

Induvadana Telugu Film Forged

Here’s the primary solid record of Induvadana 2021 movie,

  • Varun Sandesh
  • Farnaz Shetty as Indu
  • Raghubabu
  • Ali
  • Nagineedu
  • Surekha Vani
  • Thagubotu ramesh
  • Dhanaraj
  • Mahesh Vitta
  • Kerinta Parwateesam
  • Ambarushi
  • Jabardasth Mohan
  • Duvvasi Mohan
  • Vamsi Aketi
  • Kartika Deepam Status Kritika

Induvadana Film Trailer

The trailer video of Varun Sandesh starrer Induvadana movie will likely be up to date quickly. Keep tuned with newsbugz.com for upcoming updates.

Induvadana Film Songs

Watch Vadi Vadiga track promo video,

Induvadana Film Poster

The attention-grabbing poster of Induvadana film was once launched on 03 Might 2021,

