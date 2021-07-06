Induvadana Film (2021) | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Free up Date

Induvadana is an upcoming Telugu film starring Varun Sandesh and Farnaz Shetty because the lead characters. Directed via MSR, the periodic movie was once bankrolled via Smt. Madhavi Adurti. The intimate first glance poster of the movie that includes Varun Sandesh with no blouse is going viral on the web. He was once noticed hugging actress Farnaz Shetty who wears just a saree.
Jeedigunta Varun Sandesh was once remaining noticed Telugu truth TV display Bigg Boss 3 as a contestent. Farnaz Setti performs the nature of Indu within the movie. The makers are deliberate for the theatrical free up. It’s slated to be launched this 12 months August 2021.
Induvadana Film 2021 Main points
[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]
|Director
|MSR
|Manufacturer
|Smt. Madhavi Adurti
|Style
|Drama
|Script author, Screenplay
|Satish Aketi
|Starring
|Varun Sandesh and Farnaz Shetty
|Song
|Shiva Kakani
|Editor
|Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao
|Cinematographer
|B Murali Krishna
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Sri Balaji Footage
|Free up date
|2021
|Language
|Telugu
[/su_table]
Induvadana Telugu Film Forged
Here’s the primary solid record of Induvadana 2021 movie,
- Varun Sandesh
- Farnaz Shetty as Indu
- Raghubabu
- Ali
- Nagineedu
- Surekha Vani
- Thagubotu ramesh
- Dhanaraj
- Mahesh Vitta
- Kerinta Parwateesam
- Ambarushi
- Jabardasth Mohan
- Duvvasi Mohan
- Vamsi Aketi
- Kartika Deepam Status Kritika
Induvadana Film Trailer
The trailer video of Varun Sandesh starrer Induvadana movie will likely be up to date quickly. Keep tuned with newsbugz.com for upcoming updates.
Induvadana Film Songs
Watch Vadi Vadiga track promo video,
Induvadana Film Poster
The attention-grabbing poster of Induvadana film was once launched on 03 Might 2021,