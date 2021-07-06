Induvadana Film (2021) | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Free up Date

Induvadana is an upcoming Telugu film starring Varun Sandesh and Farnaz Shetty because the lead characters. Directed via MSR, the periodic movie was once bankrolled via Smt. Madhavi Adurti. The intimate first glance poster of the movie that includes Varun Sandesh with no blouse is going viral on the web. He was once noticed hugging actress Farnaz Shetty who wears just a saree.

Jeedigunta Varun Sandesh was once remaining noticed Telugu truth TV display Bigg Boss 3 as a contestent. Farnaz Setti performs the nature of Indu within the movie. The makers are deliberate for the theatrical free up. It’s slated to be launched this 12 months August 2021.

Induvadana Film 2021 Main points

Director MSR Manufacturer Smt. Madhavi Adurti Style Drama Script author, Screenplay Satish Aketi Starring Varun Sandesh and Farnaz Shetty Song Shiva Kakani Editor Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao Cinematographer B Murali Krishna Manufacturing Corporate Sri Balaji Footage Free up date 2021 Language Telugu

Induvadana Telugu Film Forged

Here’s the primary solid record of Induvadana 2021 movie,

Varun Sandesh

Farnaz Shetty as Indu

Raghubabu

Ali

Nagineedu

Surekha Vani

Thagubotu ramesh

Dhanaraj

Mahesh Vitta

Kerinta Parwateesam

Ambarushi

Jabardasth Mohan

Duvvasi Mohan

Vamsi Aketi

Kartika Deepam Status Kritika

Induvadana Film Trailer

The trailer video of Varun Sandesh starrer Induvadana movie will likely be up to date quickly. Keep tuned with newsbugz.com for upcoming updates.

Induvadana Film Songs

Watch Vadi Vadiga track promo video,

Induvadana Film Poster

The attention-grabbing poster of Induvadana film was once launched on 03 Might 2021,