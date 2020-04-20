‘Inexperienced Acres’ Star Was 81 – Variety

Tom Lester, greatest recognized for his position because the smart-aleck farmhand Eb Dawson on the ’60s sitcom “Inexperienced Acres,” died Monday in Nashville, Tenn. from issues associated to Parkinson’s illness. Lester, who was 81, was the final surviving actor of the unique “Inexperienced Acres” solid.

His demise was confirmed by his brother Michael on Fb and in native media reviews.

Born Sep. 23, 1938 in Jackson, Miss., Lester grew up engaged on his grandfather’s farm. He earned a level in chemistry on the College of Mississippi and taught in Oklahoma for just a few years earlier than making the transfer to Hollywood. Lester landed his position in “Inexperienced Acres” in 1965, beating out the competitors as a result of he was the one actor who may really milk a cow.

He went on to star in “Inexperienced Acres” till the present’s finish in 1971, additionally showing within the two associated sequence “Petticoat Junction” and “Beverly Hillbillies.” Lester and co-star Eddie Albert, who performed lawyer Oliver Wendell Douglas on the present, shaped a tight-knit friendship and he typically referred to Albert as his “surrogate father.”

After “Inexperienced Acres,” Lester appeared in films comparable to “Benji” in 1974 and “Gordy” in 1994, in addition to fashionable TV sequence like “Little Home on the Prairie” and “Knight Rider.” Lester traveled the nation to talk to non secular gatherings and youth teams about Christianity.

Lester cut up his time between Mississippi and Hollywood as he owned a 250-acre timber farm which gained him a “Wildlife Farmer of the 12 months” award in 1997. He died in Nashville, Tenn. on the house of his fiancée and caregiver Jackie Peters.

He’s survived by Peters and his brother.