‘Inexperienced Lantern’ Series Gets Greenlight at HBO Max

HBO Max has given out a sequence order to “Inexperienced Lantern,” Selection has discovered.

Primarily based on the DC Comics property, the present was first introduced as being in growth final yr. Plot particulars are actually obtainable for the primary time, nevertheless. The present will depict the adventures of a mess of Lanterns, together with Man Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Inexperienced Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a homosexual man — and plenty of extra. The sequence will even embody fan favorites comparable to Sinestro and Kilowog, and also will introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Inexperienced Lantern Corps.

HBO Max has ordered 10 one-hour episodes. The sequence will likely be co-written and government produced by Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim, with Grahame-Smith serving as showrunner. Berlanti Productions will produce in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv, the place Berlanti is underneath a wealthy total deal.

Grahame-Smith is a novelist and screenwriter, whose onscreen credit embody “The Lego Batman Film” and “Darkish Shadows.” He additionally wrote the novels that served as the idea for the movies “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” and “Satisfaction and Prejudice and Zombies,” having additionally written the screenplay for the previous. He was additionally an producer on the 2 current “IT” films and on the reboot of “Youngster’s Play.”

He’s repped by Ziffren Brittenham.

DC followers will little question already be very aware of Guggenheim, who along with working as a comic book e book author, has written a number of DC initiatives for each movie and tv. He co-created and served as showrunner on the hit CW sequence “Arrow” in addition to “Legends of Tomorrow.” He additionally co-wrote the 2011 “Inexperienced Lantern” movie starring Ryan Reynolds.

He’s repped by Syndicate Leisure.

That is the newest DC present arrange at HBO Max, with the streamer leaning closely into the DC Comics IP managed by mum or dad firm WarnerMedia. It was lately introduced James Gunn is engaged on a sequence spinoff of his “Suicide Squad” movie with John Cena connected to star. It was introduced in July that Matt Reeves and Terrence Winter had acquired a sequence dedication from the streamer to create a sequence in regards to the Gotham PD. The sequence is supposed to tie in to the upcoming Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson.

Different DC exhibits at the moment at HBO Max embody “Harley Quinn,” “Doom Patrol,” and “Titans.” DC exhibits in growth at the streamer embody “Unusual Adventures” and “Justice League Darkish.”