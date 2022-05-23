Infamous definition in the Premier: Manchester City turned the scoreboard in five minutes and became champion

* The spectacular meeting that allowed the consecration of City

Manchester City revalidated the Premier League title in a match for the heart attack. Those of Pep Guardiola and the fans citizens they went through all the moods: joy, despair, agony and happiness, and in five minutes they went from almost empty-handed to securing the English league.

The Etihad Stadium was the scene of an agonizing duel in which at 68 minutes the scoreboard reflected a 2-0 against with goals from Cash and Coutinho. However, Aston Villa could not withstand the pressure and Gundogan (twice) and Rodri reversed the result and endorsed the final 3-2.

A similar situation was experienced at Anfield as those of Klopp also turned the scoreboard when starting falling by 1-0. Despite the victory Red 3-1, Manchester cried champion in a season that was once again defined by a difference point.

To the two minutes from the start of the game Manchester City fans were already beginning to celebrate, not because of what was happening at the Etihad Stadium with their team, but because of what was happening at Anfield, since there, Wolves opened the scoring with an early goal by Pedro Neto.

Pep Guardiola’s men, meanwhile, did not want to be distracted by what was happening in Liverpool and kept pressing, looking for that goal that would give them more peace of mind. At 10 minutes, the teams did not take advantage despite the fact that the locals took possession of the ball.

The first dangerous arrival was for City with a run by Kevin De Bruyne who, after slipping on the edge of the area, ended in a cross shot by Phil Foden which went very close to the right post. While this was going on in Manchester, Sadio Mané equalized the score for Liverpool (1-1).

The surprise was going to arrive at 37 minutes of the first time. Despite the fact that City was the clear dominator of the game, in Aston Villa’s first attack it came the goal that put the definition in suspense. After a cross from Lucas Digne, the Polish Matty Cash entered the middle and hit an impossible header for Ederson.

they lived moments of great tension during the break in Manchester. Although the partial result with which they retired to the locker room still served to be champion (by goal difference), City retired forced to convert quickly in the second half. On the other hand, with the tie, Liverpool was going to start the second half with the aim of scoring and taking the lead to turn the definition around.

In the second half, with the entry of Zinchenko for Fernandinho, Guardiola’s men had four dangerous chances. The locals came out determined from the beginning, however, the hearts citizens were stopped for a few seconds by an Aston Villa counterattack in the 54th minute, when Watkins had the 2-0 on his feet and a good start from Ederson drowned out his scream.

As the minutes passed, the constant pressure from the locals faded away. an atmosphere in which despair began to reign. The good setback of those led by Steven Gerrard began to bother Guardiola’s men, who continued to insist, but without too much danger.

*The final explosion and Guardiola’s reaction

At 68 minutes the goal cry was heard twice. After a long serve by Olsen, the ball was left to Philippe Coutinho who controlled it perfectly, entered the area from the left wing and defined the first post. It was shouted by the Aston Villa and Liverpool fans at Anfield, who They were still waiting for something from their team to start dreaming of the Premier League.

But at 75 minutes the unexpected was going to happen when the local fans began to worry about the team’s game and the zero on their scoreboard. With a quarter of an hour to go, Gündoğan (entered from the bench) made it 2-1. The shout emboldened Guardiola’s men who pressed again as at the beginning to the point that, two minutes after the German’s goal, a shot by Rodri came from outside the area with which equaled the result.

The Etihad Stadium exploded at 80 minutes when in a flurry of good football, İlkay Gündoğan scored again. After a cross from below by De Bruyne, the former Dortmund came from behind and pushed the ball to reverse the situation. Despite Liverpool’s goals (at 83 and 87 for 3-1), the three goals in five minutes made City became champion of the Premier League for the second time in a row.

