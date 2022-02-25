Infantino condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine on behalf of FIFA: what will happen to the World Cup in Qatar

Gianni Infantino with Vladimir Putin in a file photo (Reuters)

The president of the FIFA, Gianni Infantino, spoke this Thursday at a press conference and expressed concern about Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine that began a few hours ago. The top leader was questioned about his relationship with the Russian president, Vladrimir Putinand gave answers to the doubts about what will happen fundamentally with the parties related to the Qatar World Cup.

“I have been shocked by what I have seen. I am worried about this situation. FIFA condemns the use of force by Russia. Violence is never a solution. We ask all the actors to restore peace through a constructive dialogue”, affirmed the Italian-Swiss leader.

The selection of Russia must receive his pair of Poland on March 24 in the semifinal of the playoff for the World Cup that begins in November and, if they win, they will play again as host on the 29th of the same month against Sweden O Czech Republic, in the final of that playoff. In this context, the federations of these three countries issued a statement in advance that they will not play the matches on Russian territory and asked the FIFA that, at least, change the venue.

“We have a duty to look at this matter seriously, to analyze it. We will look at it urgently. We hope that the situation will be resolved well before the first game (in a month)”, he answered. In addition, he was consulted about whether to change the headquarters of the worldbecause Qatar is very close to Russia, something that the leader did not deny: “We have a duty to treat this matter seriously and analyze it. We will deal with it urgently.”

The Russian team must play their first game of the Qatra World Cup playoff against Poland (Reuters)

In 2018, Russia hosted the world Cup after the conflict in the region of Crimea. Infantino was questioned by the press about whether he regrets not having acted and being very close to Putin at that time:I firmly believe that sport brings people together. Today I think of all the people affected by this escalation of the conflict and nothing else.”

It is worth remembering that in May 2019, at a ceremony held at the Kremlin broadcast on television, Putin decorated the president of the FIFA with the medal of Order of Friendship. “They welcomed the world as friends and the world has created bonds of friendship with Russia that will last forever,” Infantino noted at the time.

For its part, the UEFA “Strongly condemns the Russian military invasion” of Ukraine, it said in a statement also on Thursday, and called an extraordinary meeting of its executive committee for Friday. In his case, a possible decision on the venue for the final of the Champions Leaguescheduled for May 28 at St. Petersburg.

