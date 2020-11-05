Infestation in Pakistan: God idols in temple broken, Hindus attacked, shields turned into neighbors

Pakistan: The fundamentalists in Pakistan have once again created a fuss. He has targeted a Hindu temple in Karachi. The incident took place on Tuesday at the Sheetal Das Complex in Sindh Province. According to the IANS, during this period, the mob tried to attack Hindu families too, but due to the opposition of local Muslims, they could not succeed in their plans. In this way, the Muslims saved the lives of Hindus by becoming shield. Also Read – Music teacher from Pakistan raped Ukraine’s minor in Vrindavan, girl for three days …

According to local media, the police reached the spot as soon as the information was received, but till then the rioters escaped due to the efforts of the Muslims living in the area. Around 300 Hindu families and 30 Muslim families live in the Sheetal Das complex. At the time of the incident, people from the Muslim community living in the compound came forward to defend the Hindu families. He stopped those who did such an act. Also Read – Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi’s White House, Pakistan confession; Restrictions imposed by this fear

According to an eyewitness from the Hindu families, at around nine o’clock on Tuesday night, people from the Muslim community started gathering at the compound’s door, many of them were calling for an attack on the Hindus living there but this group of mischievous elements was first in the compound. Reached the built temple and started vandalizing there. During this time mischievous elements ruined the idols of the three deities. Also Read – India condemned Karachi attack, said- Our country did not commit any conspiracy, charges dismissed

Meanwhile, the Muslim people living near the noise of the noise reached the spot and they stopped the disturbances and sent them back. After the incident, more than 60 Hindu families have moved to other areas of the city till Tuesday.

An elder of the Hindu community said that he spent his entire life here, but never saw such an incident. Please tell that Hindus live in significant numbers in Sindh province. They often complain about fundamentalists.