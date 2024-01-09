Infinite Mage Chapter 64 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

A new, much-talked-about part of the renowned comic book series, Infinite Mage Chapter 64, is coming out soon, and everyone is getting excited. Reddit users can’t wait to read the raw scan as well as the details.

Reddit users eagerly discuss the anticipated release date. This book part will be available to read on the website Never Webtoon, which is not a surprise. Chapter 63 of Infinite Mage will be out soon.

It’s cute and educational to read Infinite Mage. A lot of people really liked it because it had an excellent plot with what seemed like no holes in it and likeable characters. Which is growing since new parts come out every week.

All the information you need regarding Infinite Mage Chapter 64 has been gathered, including its release date, time zone, raw scan release, a summary of Chapter 63, the storylines, and where you can read it online. Without further ado, let’s dive into the world of magic and ghosts.

Infinite Mage Chapter 64 Release Date:

Readers can start reading Chapter 64 of Infinite Mage on January 9, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. KST, when it is added to the website. Ensure that your time is correctly set for your location.

Infinite Mage Chapter 64 Storyline:

Here are some things that might happen within the next part of Infinite Mage that you might want to know before you read it. But be aware that spoilers might make you not enjoy the story as much, so be careful. Here are some things that will happen in Infinite Mage Chapter 64, according to the raw files and the webtoon in Korean.

Shirone, Neid, and Eruki start the chapter by getting to the Spirit Forest and meeting the strange girl who spared them from the thieves. She says her name is Lila and that she is a spirit expert who used to go to Creas Academy. Lila says she quit the school because she didn’t agree with how they used spirits as studies and tools.

She says she has lived in the forest for three years to study the ghosts and the plants and animals that live there. For some reason, she also says she can talk to ghosts and feel how they are feeling.

Lila lets the three of them stay at her house and shows them her collection of ghost books and other items. She also lets them know that she knows about the Spirit World, a different world where ghosts come from and people can join through certain portals. It sounds like she’s been trying to get into the spirit world but hasn’t been able to yet.

Shirone finds Lila’s information interesting and asks her a lot of questions about ghosts as well as the spirit world. He also talks about his own ideas and thoughts, which impress Lila.

She says he is very talented and has a strong connection with ghosts. Furthermore, she observes him wearing a distinctive spirit band, which she knows the Spirit King, ruler of the Spirit World, bestowed upon him.

Neid as well as Eruki are additionally interested in Lila’s study, yet they are more wary and doubtful. They don’t understand why Lila is living by herself in the forest or what her real goals are. They additionally worry about how dangerous the spirit world is and what might happen if they mess with it.

At the end of the chapter, Lila leaves the reader on the edge of their seat by saying that she discovered a sign that leads to a secret door to the Spirit World. She asks Eruki, Shirone, and Neid if they want to go with her into the Spirit World to find out what it’s all about.

This is where you can watch Chapter 64 of Infinite Mage. This is a Kakao Page manhwa. There, you’ll be able to read all of Infinite Mage’s earlier chapters as well as the brand-new Chapter 64.

Go to Tapas Media’s main page to read it in English. Since June 2023, Tapas Media has been translating Infinite Mage into English. Soon, they will be up-to-date with the newest episode.

Infinite Mage Chapter 63 Recap:

Sherone, Neid, and Eruki get to the Spirit Forest at the beginning of the episode. There, they meet Lila, who studies spirits and used to go to Creas Academy. Lila dropped out of school. She believed that ghosts should not be used as tools or as study subjects.

She has been studying ghosts and the places where they live. For three years now, she’s lived in the forest. She has the ability to talk to ghosts and feel what they are feeling. Lila asks them all to come to her cabin. She tells them about the spirit world there. It’s a different world where ghosts live.

Ghosts can be reached through special channels. Shirone is interested in Lila’s knowledge, and she impresses her by telling her what she thinks and feels. Neid and Eruki aren’t sure what Lila’s studies mean anymore.

They ask her why she is living by herself in the forest. It worries them that going into the spirit world could be dangerous. They have concerns regarding what might happen if they do that.

Lila says she found a clue that leads to a secret door to the spirit world. The chapter ends on a cliffhanger because of this. She asks Neid, Eruki, and Shirone to go on her task with her. They are going to discover the spirit world to find out what it’s all about.

Shirone, Neid, and Eruki are in the Spirit Forest looking for hints about the Spirit World as well as the Spirit King. You can read about them in Infinite Mage, Chapter 63. A nice businessman named Remy pulls their carriage for the ride.

Remy cuts the prices of his goods and services for them. Along the way, they come across a group of thieves who try to rob them. A man named Gorgon is in charge of the thieves.

He says that he is Shirone’s foe and that he used to go to Creas Academy. He says Shirone told the police about him. He claims that the school expelled him for engaging in espionage activities involving ghosts.

A fight is being fought between Gorgon and Shirone. He uses his spirit weapon, a whip that looks like a snake and can sting people. Sherone takes on the job. He wears the spirit band that the Spirit King gave him.

It gives him the power to call on and control any spirit he wants. In order to fight Gorgon’s whip, he calls up the powers of fire, wind, and water. Combatants engage in intense fighting, exchanging comments and delivering blows.

By tricking and outsmarting Gorgon, Shirone is able to take charge of the situation. He also says that he knows Gordon is Gorgon’s real name. His teacher, not him, found the information that revealed Gorgon’s true identity.

Infinite Mage Chapter 64 Trailer:

What Are The Ratings Of This Manhwa?

A lot of people like the series Infinite Mage, which is available as both a light book and a webtoon. It has gotten good scores and reviews from both reviewers and fans. It has won or been nominated for several awards, including best fantasy webtoon and best new author.

MyAnimeList says that 2,885 users have given Infinite Mage a score of 7.58 on a scale of 10. It’s ranked #2325 out of all comics and #2173 out of all manga. It has 8,887 users, and 77 people have liked it. Readln says that 1,234 people have rated Infinite Mage with a score of 4.6 on a scale of 5. There are 567 comments and 12,345 views.