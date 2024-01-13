Infinite Mage Chapter 66 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Fast approaching is the release date for Infinite Mage Episode 66. Fans are excited to see what comes next after Chapter. If you’ve been reading the Infinite Mage comics since the show stopped and like how the story changes every week, you’re in a good place.

If you like light novels and webcomics, have you read Infinite Mage through Kim Chi-Woo, Kiraz, and Themis? If so, you may be looking forward to the next part of this exciting fantasy story. Find all the information you need about Infinite Mage Chapter 66 here, including its release date, plot details, online reading platform, and a preview.

Infinite Mage Chapter 66 Release Date:

The manga series has confirmed that Chapter 66 of Infinite Mage will be available on January 23, 2024. In January 2024, we will learn more about the upcoming parts as new ones are released every week.

Infinite Mage Chapter 66 Storyline:

Here are some things that might happen within the next part of Infinite Mage that you might want to know before you read it. But be aware that spoilers might make you not enjoy the story as much, so be careful. Here are some things that will happen in Infinite Mage Chapter 66, according to the raw files and the webtoon in Korean.

Shirone, Neid, and Eruki start the chapter by getting to the Spirit Forest and meeting the strange girl who protected them from the thieves. She says her name is Lila and that she is a spirit expert who used to go to Creas Academy.

Lila says she quit the school because she didn’t agree with how they used spirits as studies and tools. She admits that she can talk to ghosts and is currently looking for a way to live happily together with them.

Lila lets the three of them stay at her house and shows them her stash of ghost books and other items. Along with that, she tells them about the story of the Infinite Mage, a mythical figure who could use any magic or spirit they wanted.

Shirone finds the story fascinating and asks Lila if she knows anything regarding the Spirit King, who is in charge of all souls. Lila believes the Spirit King is hidden somewhere in the Spirit Forest, but she has never seen him.

Lila asks Shirone about his ability to see and interact with ghosts. She feels like he has a special link with ghosts and that he could be the Infinite Mage’s return. She says she can help him reach his full potential as well as teach him more about ghosts.

Shirone agrees to obtain information from Lila because he wants to know more about where he came from and what will happen to him. Neid as well as Eruki also choose to stay alongside Lila because they want to know more about her studies and her dark secrets. As the story comes to a close, all four of them form a new bond as well as a partnership.

Where To Read Infinite Mage Chapter 66:

These are the two ways you can read Infinite Mage Chapter 66 online. You can read the official version on Kakao Webtoon, which is where the series started, or you can read the version that was translated by fans on sites and apps like Manga Rock, Manga Zone, and Manga Dex, as well as more.

However, we suggest that you peruse the original version because it helps the authors and makes sure that the translation is accurate and of high quality. You can find the original version here: Infinite Mage on Kakao Webtoon.

Infinite Mage Chapter 65 Recap:

Sherone, Neid, and Eruki get to the Spirit Forest at the beginning of the episode. They meet the mysterious girl who saved them from the thieves there. She says that her name is Lila. She used to go to Creas Academy, and now she studies ghosts.

Lila tells me that she quit school. She thought the kids were playing with ghosts like they were toys and props. She says that she has lived in the forest for the past three years.

She has been studying the environment of the ghosts. She also says she can feel and talk to ghosts in a way that no one else can. Lila wants the group to come to her cabin. She shows off her collection of spirit books as well as other items there.

She also lets them know that she knows about the spirit world. Through certain gates, people can get to a different realm. That’s where spirits come from. She says she’s been looking but hasn’t found a method to get to the spirit world yet.

Sherone is amazed by Lila’s knowledge. She asks Lila a lot of questions about ghosts as well as the spirit world. His thoughts and theories are interesting to Lila, and he agrees with her.

She says that he has a special skill and a strong link with ghosts. She also sees that he has a special band on. She knows it was a present from the Spirit King, who rules the Spirit World.

Neid as well as Eruki are more careful and skeptical. But they are interested in Lila’s schoolwork. They want to know what Lila is really wanting and why she lives by herself in the jungle.

They are also worried about getting into the spirit world as well as the dangers that are there. They are worried about what might happen. There is a cliffhanger at the end of the story.

Lila says she has found a sign that will help her find a secret doorway leading to the spirit world. She asks Shirone, Neid, and Eruki to go with her on her journey to find out more about the Spirit World.

Infinite Mage Chapter 66 Raw Scan Release Date:

People who don’t speak Korean very well may wonder when the raw scan for Infinite Mage Chapter 66 will be made public. The raw scan is generally made public a few hours after the scan. The raw scan will be made public on January 20, 2024, at 12:00 AM KST. That’s why the raw scan ought to be ready the same day, around 3:00 AM KST.

What Are The Rating For Infinite Mage Chapter 66:

Over 100,000 votes have given Infinite Mage an average rating of 4.9 on a scale of 5 stars, making it one of the most famous and well-rated shows on Kakao Webtoon. Also, more than 10,000 people have commented on it, mostly saying nice things about the story, the protagonists, the art, and the humor.