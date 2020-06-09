INFINITE Shares Love And Thanks On Their 10th Debut Anniversary

It’s INFINITE’s 10th anniversary!

The Woollim Leisure boy group made their debut on June 9, 2010 with “Come Again Once more,” and so they went on to turn out to be certainly one of Okay-pop’s largest boy teams. To rejoice their 10th anniversary, Woollim shared a video this 12 months that appears again on their historical past.

INFINITE additionally took to Instagram to share love and gratitude for one another and their followers!

Sunggyu wrote, “I’m actually, actually grateful and I really like you. I really like you, INFINITE. I really like you, Inspirit.”

Nam Woohyun shared a photograph of the group and wrote, “Our 10th anniversary. Thanks a lot to Woollim Leisure and the INFINITE members for being along with me for a very long time. And to Inspirit, I really like you a large number.”

Sungyeol posted the day earlier than, “Our 10th anniversary is tomorrow!!! Thanks a lot to Inspirit and INFINITE, who’ve been with me throughout my 20s. Don’t get sick and keep wholesome till we meet once more.”

Kim Myung Soo wrote, “It’s our 10th anniversary. To our Inspirit mates, I thanks time and again.”

Sungjong wrote, “Hiya, Inspirit. That is the youngest member Sungjong. It’s lastly, lastly our 10th anniversary!!!! I’ve all the time solely skilled joyful issues for the previous 10 years. I miss you a lot now too, Inspirit, I hope I can see you quickly. Please wait only a bit till we greet you as INFINITE. I couldn’t stay with out Inspirit. As soon as once more, joyful 10th anniversary. I really like you.”

The members shared their ideas and thanks in clips for followers, which you’ll be able to watch under with English subtitles!

INFINITE’s Woollim labelmates additionally congratulated the group on their huge day with video messages!

Watch Lovelyz, Golden Little one, Rocket Punch, and Woollim Rookies want them a contented anniversary with English subtitles under!

Pleased anniversary, INFINITE!