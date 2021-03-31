INFINITE’s Dongwoo and Sungyeol Confirmed To Leave Woollim Entertainment

INFINITE’s Dongwoo and Sungyeol might be leaving Woollim Entertainment after 11 years spent on the company.

On March 31, Woollim introduced by way of assertion that Dongwoo and Sungyeol’s contracts had expired, and that after in depth discussions, it was determined that the contracts wouldn’t be renewed.

Whats up, that is Woollim Entertainment. First, we’re sincerely grateful for the followers who’re supporting and cheering on INFINITE. We’re writing to announce that our unique contracts with INFINITE members Jang Dongwoo and Lee Sungyeol, who’ve been with us for 11 years, have come to an finish. As their contract expiration date approached, we engaged in deep discussions with each members, and in the long run it was determined that they’d not renew their contracts. Dongwoo and Sungyeol have been energetic in numerous fields ever since they debuted in 2010 as a part of the group INFINITE. The company shares our deepest gratitude to the 2 of them for being with us so long as 11 years. We thank the followers who’ve despatched their assist for Dongwoo and Sungyeol’s music and different actions, and we’ll proceed to cheer on these two members’ futures as they make a brand new begin. Moreover, we concluded our closing collaboration with INFINITE’s chief Sunggyu, whose contract expired earlier, on his single album “Received’t Overlook You,” upon its launch on March 29. We’d additionally prefer to sincerely thank Kim Sunggyu for wrapping up the previous 11 years in such a phenomenal method. Thanks.

Earlier this month, INFINITE’s chief Sunggyu additionally left Woollim Entertainment after the expiration of his contract.

INFINITE debuted in 2010 and has launched hit songs like “Man In Love,” “Be Mine,” “Paradise,” “The Chaser,” “Again,” and extra. Since 2018, the members have been finishing their obligatory navy service. When INFINITE first renewed their contract with Woollim in 2017, Hoya determined to depart after the expiration of his contract. L additionally left Woollim Entertainment in 2019, however acknowledged he would proceed to be a part of the group.

