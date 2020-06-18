INFINITE’s Sunggyu Cast In Musical “Kinky Boots”

INFINITE’s Sunggyu has joined the forged of the musical “Kinky Boots!”

“Kinky Boots” is a Broadway musical based mostly on the 2005 British movie of the identical identify. The musical is a couple of man named Charlie Worth, who saves his shoe manufacturing unit by partnering with cabaret performer and drag queen Lola to produce a line of high-heeled boots.

In 2014, South Korea turned the primary nation exterior of the US to placed on their very own model of “Kinky Boots” after CJ ENM bought the license for manufacturing. The primary model was profitable and went on to have common re-runs in 2016 and 2018. The third re-run garnered a complete attendance of 100,000 viewers members over 73 reveals and bought 92 p.c of accessible seats. Over the course of all three runs, the musical garnered a complete attendance of over 300,000 viewers members.

On June 18, CJ ENM introduced that the newest run of the musical would characteristic a forged that included Lee Seok Hoon, INFINITE’s Sunggyu, Park Eun Tae, Choi Jae Rim, Kang Hong Seok, Kim Ji Woo, Kim Hwan Hee, Go Chang Suk, and Shim Jae Hyun.

Lee Seok Hoon made his musical debut in “Kinky Boots” and went on to lead roles in “Gwanghamun Love Music” and “The Man Who Laughs.” In this model, he can be reprising his former function of Charlie Worth.

INFINITE’s Sunggyu has additionally been forged within the function of Charlie Worth. Musicals usually forged a number of actors in the identical function in order to alternate forged members for consecutive performances. Sunggyu has carried out as a musical actor in productions like “Gwanghamun Love Music” and “Amadeus” and in addition participated in musicals throughout his time in necessary army service. This can be his first musical after his discharge from the army. Sunggyu stated, “It’s an honor to be enjoying Charlie in 2020. I need to have enjoyable on stage and have a very good time with the viewers members as quickly as attainable.”

Park Eun Tae, Choi Jae Rim, and Kang Hong Seok have been forged within the function of Lola. Each Choi Jae Rim and Kang Hong Seok have performed the function earlier than in earlier variations. Kim Ji Woo has been forged within the function of Lauren, reprising her function within the 2016 and 2018 variations, together with Kim Hwan Hee. Go Chang Suk and Shim Jae Hyun have been forged within the function of Don.

The 2020 model of “Kinky Boots” will run from August 21 to November 1 on the Blue Sq. Interpark Corridor.

