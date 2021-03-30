INFINITE’s Sunggyu Talks About Acting With IZ*ONE’s Kwon Eun Bi And Leaving Woolim Entertainment

INFINITE’s Sunggyu participated in a question-and-answer interview for his new solo single album “Gained’t Neglect You.”

Launched on March 29, “Gained’t Neglect You” represents Sunggyu’s emotions for the followers who’ve been with him for 11 years, in addition to a message of gratitude for Woollim Entertainment, with whom he not too long ago parted methods.

NELL’s Kim Jong Wan, who has a protracted historical past of working with Sunggyu on music, participated in producing, writing, and composing all of the songs. For the music video for “HUSH,” the title monitor, Sunggyu acted reverse IZ*ONE’s Kwon Eun Bi, who’s signed underneath Woollim Entertainment.

Sunggyu stated, “It was an honor [to work with Kim Jong Wan] once more. He’s the one that impressed me to grow to be a singer, so I’m all the time blissful to work with him.”

He went on, “Each time I work on a brand new album, I wish to present a greater facet of me than I did earlier than. I wish to be a singer that folks stay up for listening to.”

About engaged on the music video, he stated, “Eun Bi appeared with me within the music video, however I’ve identified her since she was little, so it wasn’t simple at first to behave collectively. I’m grateful to Eun Bi for filming the video regardless of her busy schedule.”

Sunggyu named INFINITE’s first live performance as probably the most notable second of his idol profession and stated, “I used to be so nervous that day, however I used to be additionally so blissful to have the ability to carry out in entrance of the followers. It was an unforgettable second.”

Requested about releasing his ultimate album underneath Woollim Entertainment, he stated, “Actually, it felt actually unusual. On one hand, it felt like a aid, however alternatively, I felt remorse. Beginning after I was younger, I’ve spent greater than 10 years with my household at Woollim Entertainment. Thanks a lot and also you’re going to maintain seeing me in future! I really like you.”

Sunggyu additionally shared a message for followers. “I hope that everybody is taking good care of their well being and experiencing solely happiness,” he stated. “Thanks a lot for ready for me and staying with me for a very long time. Let’s keep robust!”

Try the music video for “HUSH” right here!

