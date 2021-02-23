General News

INFINITE’s Sunggyu’s Contract Reportedly Expiring In March + Woollim Comments

February 23, 2021
1 Min Read

INFINITE’s Sunggyu’s contract with Woollim Leisure is ready to run out quickly.

On February 22, Star Information reported that the artist’s contract will expire someday in March. In response to the report, Sunggyu continues to be discussing renewing his contract with Woollim Leisure whereas retaining his choices open by being in touch with a number of different businesses.

In response, Woollim Leisure clarified, “With time nonetheless remaining till the contract expires, we’re discussing the renewal of the contract in varied methods. We are going to let you realize as quickly as it’s determined.”

Sunggyu has been energetic as INFINITE’s chief since their debut in 2010. The artist accomplished his navy service in January of 2020 and continued together with his solo promotions the identical 12 months with “I’m Chilly.”

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.