INFINITE’s Sunggyu’s Contract Reportedly Expiring In March + Woollim Comments

INFINITE’s Sunggyu’s contract with Woollim Leisure is ready to run out quickly.

On February 22, Star Information reported that the artist’s contract will expire someday in March. In response to the report, Sunggyu continues to be discussing renewing his contract with Woollim Leisure whereas retaining his choices open by being in touch with a number of different businesses.

In response, Woollim Leisure clarified, “With time nonetheless remaining till the contract expires, we’re discussing the renewal of the contract in varied methods. We are going to let you realize as quickly as it’s determined.”

Sunggyu has been energetic as INFINITE’s chief since their debut in 2010. The artist accomplished his navy service in January of 2020 and continued together with his solo promotions the identical 12 months with “I’m Chilly.”

