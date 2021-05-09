INFINITE’s Sungjong Officially Discharged From The Military

INFINITE’s Sungjong has been discharged from the military!

On May 8, Woolim Entertainment announced his return and shared that there will be no separate event to celebrate his return. However, Sungjong will reunite with his vans via V LIVE on May 9 at 5 p.m. KST.

Through his agency, the idol shared, “I’m sorry for not telling INSPIRIT (fandom name) before I left, and I’ll repay you with as many activities as I can. I hope that COVID-19 will disappear soon so that we’ll be able to meet face-to-face instead of online. I will return with good activities and content. Thank you.”

Sungjong also uploaded a photo of himself as well as a message to his fans on his Instagram account. He wrote, “INSPIRIT! You’ve been waiting for a long time, right? I successfully finished my military service and came back healthy! I missed you so much, INSPIRIT. As much as we missed each other, let’s meet more often from now on. Promise me that you’ll always be healthy!”

In July 2019, Sungjong surprised his fans by announcing that he already enlisted in the military. After a year and ten months of serving in the army, he was discharged today.

Welcome back, Sungjong!

Source (1)