Inflation in the festive season, prices of vegetables are not stopping, know what is going on

new Delhi: In the festive season, inflation of vegetables has increased the problems of ordinary consumers. Prices of all green vegetables, including potatoes, tomatoes and onions, are on the sky and there is no scope of relief at the moment. Vegetable traders say that due to heavy rains in different places during the last monsoon season, the arrival of crop is weak. The wholesale price of potato in Azadpur Mandi, Delhi, is Rs 16 to Rs 51 per kg in the last one week. The wholesale price of onion has softened slightly but there is no change in the retail price. The wholesale price of onions is Rs 12.50 to Rs 35 per kg while the retail price is Rs 45 to Rs 60 per kg. Tomato prices had decreased slightly in the past, but now the price has gone up again. The wholesale price of tomato is Rs 6 to Rs 42 per kg while the retail price is Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg.

Vegetable seller Balveer of Greater Noida said that the arrival of vegetables in wholesale mandis is low and the prices are high, so they have to sell vegetables at high prices. Chambers of Azadpur Fruits and Vegetables Association President MR Kripalani also says that prices are faster due to less supply than demand. Traders say that the festival of Navaratri is going ahead, during which most people in North India do not eat non-veg, so the demand for vegetables and vegetables increases and there is no hope of improvement in the arrival. Therefore, there is no scope for relief from the inflation of vegetables at present.

Retail prices of vegetables (Rs. Per kg) on ​​12 October in Delhi-NCR, Potato- 45-55, Onion- 45-60, Tomato- 60-70, Cauliflower- 120-150, Cabbage- 70-80, Gourd / Ghee – 60, Torai – 60, Bhindi – 60, Cucumber – 50-60, Pumpkin-50, Brinjal-60, Capsicum-120-150, Spinach-60, Bitter-80, Parwal-80, Raw Papaya-50, Raw Banana-50, Tinda-100, Kundru-60 and Peas- 200 per kg.