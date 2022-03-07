Influencers and youtubers will not be able to earn money by advertising food for minors: this is the law that wants to regulate it

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs of the Spanish government continues to process the decree that regulates the advertising of certain foods and some drinks (fast food, sweets, soft drinks…) aimed at minors in Spain. Childhood obesity has increased in our country and this regulation seeks to tackle this health problem.

There is a novelty compared to what we knew until now and that is that the ministry has included that influencers and youtubers cannot promote these products either. In addition, they will not be able to promote food in general, even if it is healthy.

Today, Monday, the rule goes out to a public hearing, which means that industry associations may suggest contributions for the law. The ministry led by Alberto Garzón hopes that the decree will be approved before the end of this year. When this law speaks of healthy and unhealthy products, it takes as a reference the nutritional profiles of the World Health Organization (WHO).

What does the new regulation say?





This norm that is being dictated and that can still be modified, explains that prohibits the appearance in commercial communications subject to this royal decree “of mothers or fathers, educators, teachers, children’s program professionals, athletes, artists, influencers, people or characters of relevance or public notoriety, whether real or fictional.”

And it is that, he continues, these figures due to their trajectory are capable of constituting a model or example for minors.

The food sector has been regulated by the PAOS Code since 2005. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs considers that is insufficient to deal with health problems arising from a diet unhealthy. As it did with advertising in the sports betting sector (also a sector in which minors are very vulnerable), it wants to focus on children and adolescents and also on the advertising that reaches them through various channels. communication, including social networks.

The future approval of this law will not be without debate. We must remember that the FIAB, which is the acronym for the employers’ association of the food industry, said a few months ago that the regulation is “a gratuitous and unwarranted attack by Consumption to food and beverage manufacturers.

It is not known even more about whether the influencers, in addition to the ban on advertising food and drink, will be able to make typical videos eating things. There is content in which a youtuber or a streamer tries to eat huge amounts of food while it is being recorded or broadcast live.