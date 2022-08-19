Infobae spoke with the cast of “Bad Sisters”, the new Apple TV +: “It’s a moving and fun story, full of nuances”

Interview with the main actors of the series “Bad Sisters” on Apple TV Plus. They talked about their experiences, learnings and more.

Today Friday August 19th, premieres in Apple TV Plus the Serie Bad Sistersa black comedy and drama production wrapped in a thriller, which revolves around several sisters characterized by women with different personalities that you will like to meet. Bad Sisters is an adaptation based on a successful Belgian production and is directed and created by the Irish actress, writer, producer and comedian Sharon Horganwho is also part of its leading cast. In Infobae We were with her and the other central actors of her cast, delving a little deeper into her world, her experiences in production and her learning.

What is it about Bad Sisters?

Bad Sisters is a suspenseful black comedy centered on the lives of the Garvey sisters, five women closely linked by the untimely death of their parents and the promise to always protect one another. . However, since one of them got married, Grace, her bond began to crack. The reason? Her husband named John Paul Williams, a racist, sexist, selfish and sociopathic man who does nothing but repress her; which leads her sisters to believe that their lives would be better off without him.

Due to said situation, the sisters get used to making jokes about killing their brother-in-law. However, one day they come true when the women embark on a plan to get him out of the way. So they plan a murder which seems easy to them, but committing it is another story. Matt and Thomas Claffin (also two brothers) appear in their lives, insurance investigators who begin to investigate the death of John Paul, and put the sisters in the spotlight.

The protagonists of Bad Sistersin addition to Sharon Horgan in the role of Eve, they are: Anne-Marie Duff like Grace, Eva Birthistle like Ursula, Sarah Greene as Bibi y Eve Hewson Beck’s como. Similarly, the main male actors are Claes Bang como JP Williams, Brian Gleeson as Thomas Claffin y Daryl McCormack in the role of Matthew Claffin. With a large part of them we talked about this fun production that you should not miss.

One of the first figures who spoke about the production was its creator, Horgan, who revealed the reasons that led her to rely on that particular story. She mentioned that this story of hers seemed special to her and that was what initially led her to do it. He also thought it was great and the tone was very different, as it had a lot more slapstick, it was crazier, there were more assassination attempts, and there were a lot more dead bodies. But she not only stayed with that, since, although she considered that the premise of the story is quite exaggerated, there was something beyond that she wanted to show.

“I was interested in her collateral damage, not necessarily to all those who accidentally killed on the road, but the collateral damage to the sisters, to themselves and to their relationship. I wanted to certify the reality of that because, although it is an augmented premise, they are trying and failing to kill a man, and stranger things happen in real life. So, I wanted to find the true version of it. Besides that I wanted to keep the fun, the comedy and have moments of madness; but also very real moments”; she asserted.

conversing with Anne-Marie Duff, She was asked about what life lessons her character Grace taught her as a woman violated in various ways by her husband, and these were her words:

“My character reminds me that we all deserve to be loved. We all deserve to be treated well and not get lost, not forget who we are. Those are the details we can see in her that lead us to want to shake her up and help her. So I guess in that sense those are the lessons. They are like reminders to me, because I really came to understand her. But yeah, there were great reminders and one of them is to never, ever give yourself up.”

Regarding your experience in Bad Sisters, stated that from the moment he read the script he knew he wanted to be a part of it. “I felt very special and Sharon she is a wonderful writer. So working with her was glorious and we had a great time. We were also in Ireland, which is always great, and the cast is lovely; from all the women who play the Garvey girls to the ones who come in, and Daryl who played one of the Claflin brothers, which makes for a great story too. We had a lot of fun, plus we were trying to be as truthful as possible when we were telling the desperately sad story of a coercive marriage.”

We were also with Sarah Greenethe Irish actress and singer who played Bibi, another of the sisters, who has one of the most particular personalities. In Infobae we wanted to know what he liked the most about his character and what he identified with. She said:

“I love Bibi’s no-nonsense approach. She just is who she is and she’s not afraid to hurt people’s feelings. I would like to be a little more like her and how assertive she is. But instead I am very different, I do not identify with her in that sense, but my partner is very similar to her; so I was very inspired by him. Also, when I first read her in the script, I wasn’t sure and I thought ‘God, she’s so mean to everyone!’, and you know, at inappropriate times she’ll say something that would be really harsh. But now I absolutely love her; although at first I saw it as a great challenge for me”.

In the end, we talk to Eva Birthistle, wanting to find out what she learned from her character Ursula. This was what she expressed:

“What I learned as I went along, or what became clearer to me about my character was her vulnerability and that she was desperately trying to reclaim something in her life that she felt was missing; plus there was a kind of slight desperation. I think it’s the vulnerability that was revealed to me about her that I might relate to in a different way to understand why he’s doing what he’s doing.”

To end, Anne-Marie Duffsent a warm message of invitation to all those who hope to see Bad Sisters.

“Please watch the show that has so many different colors of the rainbow. It will be really funny, charming, moving and exciting to watch. We all loved it and we really hope you will too.”

