Infographic: This was Vladimir Putin’s biggest bombardment of Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion

A total of 84 cruise missiles were fired at Ukraine. this Monday along with several attack drones, Ukrainian officials said, in a coordinated bombing spree y deadly against several cities in the country, including the capital Kiev.

Russia used “84 cruise missiles and 24 unmanned aerial vehicles”, including 17 Iranian Shahid-136″ drones launched from Belarussaid the Army General Staff, adding that 56 of the Russian weapons were destroyed: 43 cruise missiles and 13 unmanned vehicles, including 10 kamikaze drones.

Attacks were reported in Kiev, Lviv, Ternopil y Zhytomyr in western Ukraine, Dnipro y Kremenchuk in the center of Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia y Mykolaiv in the south and Kharkiv y Konotop in the East.

Critical infrastructure facilities, mainly power supply facilities, were affected in eight regions and in the city of Kievwhere more than 30 fires broke out, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) said.

Cars burn after Russian attack in central kyiv (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

There was no power supply in four regions: Lviv, Poltava, Amounts y Ternopilnoted the SES. “In the rest of the territory of Ukraine, the supply of electricity was partially interrupted“, said.

According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Chmygal, 11 important structures were damaged in eight regions and in the capital.

Also, at least 11 people died and 89 were injured after the biggest campaign of attacks in months, according to the Ukrainian police.

The Central kyiv business center, known as the DTEK Tower, was heavily damaged



The bombings take place in a apparent retaliation for the explosion that partially destroyed the bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula with Russia on Saturday mainland, key to sending supplies to Russian troops in Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had targeted Ukraine’s energy, military and communications infrastructure.

“No electricity or water”

A man injured in kyiv after Putin’s attack (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

In Kievthe police indicated that At least five people died and a dozen were injured.

The Ukrainian authorities noted that the central Shevkenko district of the capital was hit and that a university, museums and the philharmonic building were damaged.

One of the shells landed near a playground and about a Pedestrian bridge while civilians transited.

The moment missiles hit the Glass Bridge in kyiv

Lvivin western Ukraine, which to date had largely been spared from the fighting, was also bombed, and a part of the city was left without electricity or hot waterreported its mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

According to Moldavia, Russian cruise missiles launched against Ukraine entered its airspacereason why summoned to the representative of Moscow to request explanations to him.

Russian Ship Firing Missiles At Ukraine And Shelling Dnipro

The bombardments, on a scale not seen in months, occur two days after an explosion partially destroyed the strategic Crimean bridgean attack of which Moscow accused kyiv.

Putin on Sunday accused the Ukrainian secret services of having caused the powerful explosion, calling the incident “terrorist act”.

Train and car traffic was interrupted for several hours after the incident that left three dead and that it was attributed to a truck bomb.

The explosion on the bridge, opened by Putin in 2018 and symbol of the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014was seen as a further setback for Russia, which has lost ground in Ukraine in recent weeks.

The Ukrainian army and the kyiv special services (SBU) have neither confirmed nor denied their involvement in the explosion.

“Desperate”

In a speech to the nation, the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskysaid that the morning had been “difficult” and explained that the target of the Russian forces was the energy system and civilians.

The Russian leader also reported that Russian bombs targeted cities like Dnipro y Zaporizhzhiain the south of the country, and Lvivin the West.

“Ukraine existed before this enemy appeared, and Ukraine will exist after,” said the Ukrainian president

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kulebaestimated for his part that Putin is “desperate as a result of the defeats on the battlefield.”

Therefore, he added, use “missile terrorism to try to change the pace of the war in their favor.”

The UK called the attacks “unacceptable”the European Union y Poland they said it was about “war crimes” and France promised to increase military aid to kyiv.

Germanyin turn, pointed out that the delivery of the first anti-aircraft defense system to Ukrainepromised for months, was imminent.

The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, also condemned the “horrible and indiscriminate” attacks.

