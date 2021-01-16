Infonavit Credit: this is how you can directly obtain the money from the Housing Sub-Account

The worker would have the possibility of using, without intermediaries, the amount referred to for the acquisition of a property or land (Photo: Moisés Pablo / Cuartoscuro)

With the approval of the reforms to the Infonavit Law, which were launched from the past December 17, 2020, several have been benefits that the beneficiaries began to have with this decision.

One of the most important was the Modifications to Article 37 of the Law of the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit), since the possibility was opened for the beneficiaries to directly request the amount accumulated in the Housing Sub-Account within a period of 10 years.

In this way, the worker would have the possibility of using, without intermediaries, the referred amount for the acquisition of property or land for the purpose of building equity.

Will the Institute have the obligation to promptly notify the time from which this right will be enforceable (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Previously, if people did not claim, or did not know, of the existence of this percentage, it went to the coffers of Infonavit, then now The Institute will have the obligation to notify in a timely manner the time from which this right will be enforceable.

He Infonavit Board of Directors It will be the agent that will determine if the claim of the resources proceeds. Notably the right holders will be able to access this mechanism permanently, and if appropriate, the Institute will recognize the amounts to be paid, with the consideration of the interests that correspond in terms of the guidelines

However, If the worker does not exercise this right to claim, the money may be used to build a reserve in favor, which will be administered by Infonavit itself.

The Housing Sub-Account is the accumulated savings that Infonavit saves throughout working life due to the employer’s contributions to the account (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

What is the Housing Subaccount?

This is the accumulated savings that Infonavit saves throughout working life of the registered person. It is formed by employer contributions to the account, and is equivalent to 5% of the integrated daily salary, plus all benefits established in the contract.

Bliss contribution is credited to the Housing Subaccount every two months, but it can be reflected approximately 7 weeks after the bimester has concluded. It is also important observe the contribution calendar to verify that it is really being paid.

To know if the company is granting this percentage, you have to know the Social Security Number (SSN)Well, it’s the key requested by the Infonavit website to access your personal credit information.

With the Social Security Number you can access any procedure of the Infonavit (Photo: Pixabay)

How do I know my Housing Subaccount?

1) Enter the Infonavit page. Click on the menu “My Infonavit Account”, Where you must register for an account.

2) Once the account is entered, You can obtain the traditional Infonavit credit prequalification.

3) If you do not want to obtain an Infonavit account at this time, there is the possibility of obtaining Prequalification in precalificaciones.infonavit.org.mx

4) Place the 11-digit Social Security number, the birthdate in the indicated format and select the option “I’m not a robot”.

5) Click Submit.

A screen will appear that, at the top, says “Infonavit Prequalification“, which means that The modality consulted is the Traditional Infonavit Credit, which applies to workers using their credit to buy a home for the first time.

This percentage can also be used for another purpose, but it is not the objective that Infonavit intends (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The first digit “Amount of Credit to Grant” corresponds to how much money would Infonavit lend based on age, salary, company payment history and the result of the credit history check.

The second number is the “Balance of the Housing Subaccount”, Amount that may be required to have a greater choice when buying or building a house. It can also be used for another purpose, but it is not the objective that Infonavit intends.

