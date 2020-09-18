Information was made about the burglary in the computers of the Government of India, many VVIP personalities including the Prime Minister.

new Delhi: A case of burglary has come to light in the system of the National Informatics Center (NIC) of the Government of India. Recently, the spying on behalf of China was revealed. During this time it was told that the spying of PM Narendra Modi, President, actor and many big personalities of the country was being done by China. In such a situation, the burglary is stirred once again. Explain that information of the Prime Minister, National Security Advisor and other VVIP people are present in the system of NIC. Also Read – 70th Birthday: These are facts and important events related to the life of PM Narendra Modi

Special Cell Teen of Delhi Police had registered a case in this month in September. Let us know that the information of many big personalities of the country is present in the computer (system) of NIC. In such a situation, if it is breached then it is a big threat to national security. According to the information, this burglary was done by a firm in Bengaluru. This rigging has been done through an e-mail, in which the data of the system was breached as soon as NIC employees clicked on the given link.

According to the news, about 100 computers of NIC and Ministry of Information and Technology have been targeted in this cyber attack. However, in this regard, the Delhi Special Cell team has registered a case under the IT Act. According to a news, after tracking the IP (Internet Protocol) address, it was found that this e-mail was sent by an American company based in Bangalore.