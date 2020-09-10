information 10 Cool Rocky IV Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know

The Script Was The Topic Of A Copyright Lawsuit

There are some fairly legendary fights onscreen all through Rocky IV, however there was additionally one behind the scenes concerning the origin of the movie’s script, a lot in order that it went to courtroom within the State of California. In line with the lawsuit, Anderson v. Stallone, Timothy Anderson watched Rocky III after which got here up with a therapy for a fourth film within the franchise that he then introduced to a number of executives at MGM and Sylvester Stallone earlier than the studio handed.

Anderson argued that the model of Rocky IV that the studio launched was just like his therapy and believed that they’d stolen his concepts. A decide, nevertheless, dominated that since Stallone had possession of the characters within the therapy, Anderson’s work wasn’t protected by copyright legal guidelines. Anderson appealed however the matter was later settled out of courtroom.