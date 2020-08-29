information 11 Bond Women Who Were Truly 007's Equal

Elektra King, The World Is Not Sufficient

Maybe one of many sneakiest villains within the canon of Bond, Sophie Marceau delivered a hell of a twist in 1999’s The World is Not Sufficient as secret baddie Elektra King. Together with her father killed within the movie’s pre-credits chilly open, Elektra was seen as grieving, fearing the specter of terrorist Renard (Robert Carlyle), who was perceived to be stalking her. However what truly occurred was that Elektra, radicalized by Renard throughout a earlier kidnapping, returned residence to Sir Robert King, her father, and engineered his dying; together with an enormous scheme to nook the European oil market. By time she was completed, M was kidnapped and Bond was destined to die in a torture chair. If it wasn’t for his frenemy Valentin Zukovsky (Robbie Coltraine) liberating him within the nick of time, our beloved undercover agent would have died as soon as and for all by the hands of Ms. King.