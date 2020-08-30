information 12 Black-Led Hidden Gem Movies Available Streaming

The Weekend (Amazon Prime)

The Weekend, launched in 2018, stars Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell, DeWanda Clever, Y’Ian Noel, and Kym E. Whitley. It’s directed by Stella Meghie. The Weekend follows Zadie (Sasheer Zamata) as she goes for a weekend at her mom’s B&B and finally ends up spending what was alleged to be her trip along with her ex and his new girlfriend. She additionally bonds with one of many male visitors. The Weekend is a romantic comedy that’s very humorous and affords some perception into relationship selections and issues we permit as a result of we will’t let go. A lot of the comedy in The Weekend comes from Zadie’s blunt relationship along with her mom Karen (Kym E. Whitley).

Stream it on Amazon Prime right here.