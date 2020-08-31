information 12 Fantastic Films Starring Rappers

Set It Off – Queen Latifah

Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox and Kimberly Elise star in Set It Off, a movie about 4 ladies who determine to rob a financial institution.

Frankie (Vivica A. Fox) used to work as a financial institution teller, and will get fired, which results in her working janitorial duties together with her three buddies. She and her buddies are fed up with how life treats them and (after some hesitation) begin to plan a financial institution theft. Set It Off premiered in 1996 and Queen Latifah was nonetheless very a lot a profitable rapper. She launched an album just a few years prior, entitled Black Reign, and had already appeared in just a few movies, like Juice and Home Occasion 2. Queen Latifah appeared in Set It Off whereas being the collection lead of the sitcom Residing Single.