information 12 Movies To Watch On Streaming If You Like Alexandra Daddario

She has (simply barely) survived a cataclysmic earthquake and, additionally, an investigation right into a Malibu drug pattern (regardless of solely being a lifeguard). Nonetheless, neither San Andreas nor even Baywatch can be found to stream anyplace in the mean time. On the plus facet, that offers admirers of Alexandra Daddario an opportunity to turn out to be extra acquainted together with her film profession than they might have realized they need to be.
The 34-year-old actress is finest generally known as a scream queen, romantic comedy royalty, and for her memorable visitor appearances on numerous hit TV dramas, comparable to HBO’s True Detective, during which she performed Woody Harrelson’s girlfriend. But, even in the event you contemplate your self a die-hard fan of Alexandra Daddario, there are many different notable performances of hers from the large display screen that you could possibly have probably missed out on. Lucikly, most of them are only one click on away.
Among the many following movies beneath that every one function the gifted star, chances are you’ll already contemplate a couple of of them to be a favourite of yours, whereas there could also be some that, sadly, flew below your radar. How about we remedy that for you by looking at 12 Alexandra Daddario motion pictures obtainable to stream proper this second on lots of your favorites streaming platforms and past, beginning with the cinematic franchise position that, arguably, made her a family title.
The Percy Jackson Movies (Disney+)
Impressed by the sequence of novels by Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and its sequel subtitled Sea of Monsters, primarily, function the Greek mythology fan’s reply to Harry Potter, following the titular teenage son of Poseidon (Logan Lerman) as he learns the right way to use his demigod skills towards evil forces.
Why It is A Good Choice for Alexandra Daddario Followers: In her breakout movie position, Alexandra Daddario offers a successful efficiency as Percy Jackson’s friend-turned-love curiosity Annabeth Chase, a courageous and prepared warrior who additionally occurs to be the daughter of Athena, in each the 2010 first installment from director Chris Columbus and Thor Freudenthal’s follow-up from 2013.
Stream the Percy Jackson Movies on Disney+ right here.
The Squid And The Whale (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Tubi)
An angsty teen (Jesse Eisenberg) and his youthful brother (Owen Kline) are pressured to take sides when their uptight professor father (Jeff Daniels) and untrue author mom (Laura Linney) resolve to separate up in mid-1980s Brooklyn.
Why It is A Good Choice for Alexandra Daddario Followers: Though her very small position is just credited as “Fairly Lady,” The Squid and the Whale, which has no connection to author and director Noah Baumbach’s later movie Marriage Story (apart from being an Academy Award-nominated divorce dramedy), continues to be value testing to see Alexandra Daddario making her 2005 function movie debut.
Stream The Squid And The Whale on Netflix right here, on Amazon Prime right here, or on Tubi right here.
Texas Chainsaw (Hulu, Amazon Prime)
After studying that her late grandmother has left a big property in her title, a younger lady and her pals make a visit to the Lone Star State to gather the inheritance, solely to fall prey to a grotesque killer who intends to gather their limbs.
Why It is A Good Choice for Alexandra Daddario Followers: Because the title makes clear, Texas Chainsaw (initially launched as 3D function in 2013) is one more reboot of Tobe Hooper’s nightmarish masterpiece that launched the world to the power-tool wielding, cannibalistic Leatherface and the primary mainstream movie to safe Alexandra Daddario as a bonafide scream queen.
Stream Texas Chainsaw on Hulu right here or on Amazon Prime right here.
The Selection (Tubi)
A veterinarian (Benjamin Walker) has a passionate affair along with his subsequent door neighbor (Teresa Palmer) that’s minimize quick by the return of her touring physician boyfriend (Tom Welling), leaving her with a tough to choice to make.
Why It is A Good Choice for Alexandra Daddario Followers: Followers of writer Nicholas Sparks, a seasoned grasp of blending romance with tragedy in coastal areas, normally, will most likely fall arduous for this 2016 adaptation of his novel The Selection, during which Alexandra Daddario performs the surprisingly supportive girlfriend of Benjamin Walker’s adulterous protagonist.
Stream The Selection on Tubi right here.
Burying The Ex (Hoopla)
A horror fan’s (the late, nice Anton Yelchin) relationship with the lady of his desires (Alexandra Daddario) is interrupted by the return of his manipulative final girlfriend (Ashley Greene), who died in an accident months earlier.
Why It is A Good Choice for Alexandra Daddario Followers: You may contemplate Alexandra Daddario’s character in Burying the Ex, a enjoyable rom-zom-com from legendary B-movie director Joe Dante, as a reversal of her position in The Selection, and from an especially completely different angle, by enjoying the brand new girlfriend of a protagonist with a really unsupportive ex who additionally occurs to be a zombie.
Stream Burying the Ex on Hoopla right here.
When We First Met (Netflix)
Noah (Adam Devine) has spent the previous three years questioning what precipitated him to be left within the buddy zone with Avery (Alexandra Daddario), however studying that she is engaged, he receives the possibility to revisit their first assembly and work out the right way to win over her coronary heart.
Why It is A Good Choice for Alexandra Daddario Followers: Whereas it’s not her first romantic comedy, the 2018 Netflix authentic movie When We First Met is among the sweetest within the style starring Alexandra Daddario and one of many extra intriguing, because of its enjoyable time journey component.
Stream When We First Met on Netflix right here.
Baked In Brooklyn (Amazon Prime, Tubi)
After shedding his job at a consulting agency, a younger man (Silicon Valley’s Josh Brener) resorts to promoting weed as his major supply of earnings regardless of his lack of expertise and the priority of his new girlfriend (Alexandra Daddario) and pals.
Why It is A Good Choice for Alexandra Daddario Followers: Baked in Brooklyn, a semi-autobiographical story from first-time author David Shapiro and the feature-length debut of director Rory Rooney, is one more endearing comedy starring Alexandra Daddario because the unlikely love curiosity of an underachieving common joe.
Stream Baked in Brooklyn on Amazon Prime right here or on Tubi right here.
We Summon The Darkness (Netflix)
A trio of heavy steel followers (Alexandra Daddario, Maddie Hasson, and Amy Forsyth) on their approach to a present invite a bunch of aspiring rockers to a secluded backwoods mansion the place the nightmarish imagery of their favourite music turns into horrifying actuality.
Why It is A Good Choice for Alexandra Daddario Followers: Set throughout the backdrop of the late-1980s’ satanic panic, 2019’s We Summon the Darkness is a lean throwback slasher classics with a supernatural twist and a killer soundtrack on which star Alexandra Daddario additionally serves as producer.
Stream We Summon the Darkness on Netflix right here.
The Babysitters (Amazon Prime, Tubi)
A highschool junior (Katherine Waterston) strikes up an thought to begin a babysitting service as a entrance for a intercourse employee ring after one in every of her married employers (John Leguizamo) boosts her price after a some surprising alone time.
Why It is A Good Choice for Alexandra Daddario Followers: In David Ross’ sole directorial effort, 2007’s The Babysitters, a then 21-year-old Alexander Daddario performs Barbra Yates, one in every of many younger ladies who volunteers for the risqué job for just a little additional money on this stunning drama.
Stream The Babysitters on Amazon Prime right here or on Tubi right here.
Corridor Go (HBO Max)
Feeling under-appreciated, a pair of suburban moms (Jenna Fisher and Christina Applegate) give their attractive husbands (Owen Wilson and Jason Sudeikis) permission to do no matter they want with out the constraints of marriage for every week.
Why It is A Good Choice for Alexandra Daddario Followers: Alexandra Daddario, primarily, portrays a extra comedic tackle her position in The Babysitters in Corridor Go, a 2011 raunch fest from the brotherly duo behind There’s One thing About Mary, as a collegian employed as a babysitter by Owen Wilson, who believes she is coming onto him as a result of, as she reveals later, she “sort of was.”
Stream Corridor Go on HBO Max right here.
The Layover (Hulu)
After a hurricane places their flight to Fort Lauderdale on delay, a Seattle English instructor (Alexandra Daddario) and her beauty saleswoman finest buddy (Kate Upton) spend the time competing for the love of a good-looking passenger (Matt Barr) whereas caught in St. Louis.
Why It is A Good Choice for Alexandra Daddario Followers: The Layover is an effective instance of what to placed on throughout a ladies’ night time that can assist you higher recognize the chums you’ve gotten, particularly after witnessing what a petty rivalry Alexandra Daddario and Kate Upton instantly develop over a random dude on this 2017 romantic comedy from director William H. Macy (sure, the identical William H. Macy from Shameless).
Stream The Layover on Hulu right here.
Can You Maintain A Secret? (HBO Max)
Believing that her airplane is about to crash, a lady (Alexandra Daddario) impulsively confesses her deepest secrets and techniques to the person sitting subsequent to her (Tyler Hoechlin), who really seems to be the CEO of her firm.
Why It is A Good Choice for Alexandra Daddario Followers: Along with enjoying the lead, Alexandra Daddario additionally produces Can You Maintain a Secret?, based mostly on the novel by Sophie Kinsella, which is one more comedy of her about an opportunity encounter with a good-looking stranger on a airplane that results in a problematic romance.
Stream Can You Maintain a Secret? on HBO Max right here.
What do you assume? Have you ever discovered (or rediscovered) your favourite Alexandra Daddario film from our listing, would you quite simply stick together with her journey with The Rock? Tell us within the feedback and make sure to test again for added data and updates on the gifted magnificence, in addition to much more of our personal suggestions for motion pictures and TV reveals to take a look at on streaming, right here on CinemaBlend.
