information 12 Movies To Watch On Streaming If You Like Alexandra Daddario

The Percy Jackson Movies (Disney+)

Impressed by the sequence of novels by Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and its sequel subtitled Sea of Monsters, primarily, function the Greek mythology fan’s reply to Harry Potter, following the titular teenage son of Poseidon (Logan Lerman) as he learns the right way to use his demigod skills towards evil forces.

Why It is A Good Choice for Alexandra Daddario Followers: In her breakout movie position, Alexandra Daddario offers a successful efficiency as Percy Jackson’s friend-turned-love curiosity Annabeth Chase, a courageous and prepared warrior who additionally occurs to be the daughter of Athena, in each the 2010 first installment from director Chris Columbus and Thor Freudenthal’s follow-up from 2013.

Stream the Percy Jackson Movies on Disney+ right here.