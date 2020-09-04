information Apparently, Jet Li Saved Yifei Liu's Life On Set Before They Starred In Mulan Together

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous firms. We might earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Over the previous few years, Disney has made a behavior out of manufacturing live-action variations of their traditional animated blockbusters. What began with Maleficent and Cinderella has grown right into a pattern that is included tasks like Aladdin and Magnificence and the Beast. The following of those films is Niki Caro’s Mulan, which is discovering its residence on Disney+ over the weekend. And it seems that the good Donnie Yen really saved Mulan actress Yifei Liu’s life in a earlier film.