information Apparently, Jet Li Saved Yifei Liu's Life On Set Before They Starred In Mulan Together

September 4, 2020
4 Min Read
Scarlett Johansson’s New Black Widow Picture Has Me Beginning To Get Pumped For The Film Once more
Donnie Yen in Mulan

Obtainable on Disney Plus
Over the previous few years, Disney has made a behavior out of manufacturing live-action variations of their traditional animated blockbusters. What began with Maleficent and Cinderella has grown right into a pattern that is included tasks like Aladdin and Magnificence and the Beast. The following of those films is Niki Caro’s Mulan, which is discovering its residence on Disney+ over the weekend. And it seems that the good Donnie Yen really saved Mulan actress Yifei Liu’s life in a earlier film.

Donnie Yen has had an extended and celebrated profession in movie, with Mulan marking one other main blockbuster for the Chinese language actor. And whereas the film shall be Yifei Liu’s first introduction to such a large viewers, she’s been working as an actress and recording artist for years. Liu beforehand shared the display screen with Yen on one other venture known as The Forbidden Kingdom, and just lately revealed that the Rogue One actor as soon as helped save her life throughout a stunt. As she put it,

I nonetheless bear in mind we needed to journey a horse full pace in a line and there was a truck in entrance of us to [film the sequence]. It was actually quick. One way or the other, I could not cease the horse. Although he was going full pace, he was making an attempt to cease my horse, as a result of this was in a really slender mountain highway.

What a gentleman. Donnie Yen is a beloved actor and badass with a sword, but it surely seems that he additionally helps and worries about his co-stars, particularly throughout a stunt sequence. For Yifei Liu its an expertise she’ll always remember, and it is particularly thrilling to see the 2 actors collaborating once more on Disney+’s Mulan.

Mulan is offered solely on Disney+. You need to use this hyperlink to join the streaming service.

Yifei Liu’s feedback to Leisure Tonight will little question improve the best way Disney+ subscribers will have a look at Mulan as soon as streaming it. Niki Caro’s blockbuster may not have any of the unique’s songs, however the opinions have been overwhelmingly optimistic. What’s extra, audiences can anticipate Liu and Donnie Yen to have some critical chemistry, particularly after working and sharing such a harmful scenario collectively.

Whereas the brand new Lion King film was a virtually shot-for-shot remake of the unique, it is clear that Niki Caro has a brand new take for Mulan. The live-action film is totally void of the unique’s iconic songs, in addition to characters like Mushu. The blockbuster may also closely lead on motion, with Yifei Liu proven doing sword work, using a horse, and taking pictures a bow and arrow.

After all, Mulan wasn’t initially going to reach on Disney+. The studio had each intentions of bringing the film to theaters, however the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into that well-oiled machine. As a substitute it is heading to streaming, albeit for a further payment. We’ll simply should see how a lot cash it manages to accrue for the Home of Mouse.

Mulan is offered on Disney+ now. You’ll want to take a look at our 2020 launch listing to plan your subsequent film expertise.


