information Avengers: Endgame Didn't Give Nebula The Infinity Gauntlet, But Karen Gillan Has One Of Her Own

Marvel followers are presently experiencing the longest drought between motion pictures because the MCU began with Iron Man. On this interim interval, moviegoers have been left to reminisce in regards to the earlier three motion pictures from the huge franchise. A ton of scrapped concepts for Avengers: Endgame have been revealed since its launch, together with Nebula wielding the Infinity Gauntlet. And whereas this second by no means occurred on the massive display, actress Karen Gillan owns her personal model of the Gauntlet.